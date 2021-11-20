These are the 25 companies where workers went on strike during a season of labor unrest and worker activism

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Thousands of people at 25 companies including Chipotle and American Airlines went on strike this fall.

This fall was marked by a revitalized labor movement and workers flexing their power in the workplace.

Workers are leveraging the national labor shortage and the "Great Resignation" to demand changes.

Amid a national labor shortage and waves of resignations, discontent among tens of thousands of Americans crested into a rush of strikes, walk-outs, and protests this fall as workers flexed their strength and demanded changes from their employers.

From September to November, workers at more than 25 companies manned picket lines, banged on upturned buckets, and chanted during campaigns for everything from higher wages to safer working conditions.