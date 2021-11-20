ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

These are the 25 companies where workers went on strike during a season of labor unrest and worker activism

By Heather Schlitz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44wu9y_0d2kb17Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fk662_0d2kb17Q00

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Thousands of people at 25 companies including Chipotle and American Airlines went on strike this fall.
  • This fall was marked by a revitalized labor movement and workers flexing their power in the workplace.
  • Workers are leveraging the national labor shortage and the "Great Resignation" to demand changes.

Amid a national labor shortage and waves of resignations, discontent among tens of thousands of Americans crested into a rush of strikes, walk-outs, and protests this fall as workers flexed their strength and demanded changes from their employers.

From September to November, workers at more than 25 companies manned picket lines, banged on upturned buckets, and chanted during campaigns for everything from higher wages to safer working conditions.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike

Amazon might have a rough Black Friday. Workers for the online retail giant want better pay and improvements to the workplace, and for the company to be more proactive on issues such as the climate crisis, or else they'll strike on the biggest shopping day of the year. Make Amazon...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Dan Osborn
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Bobby Kotick
okcheartandsoul.com

Amazon employees plan global strike

Amazon workers worldwide are planning to strike on one of many busiest procuring days of the yr. Make Amazon Pay, a coalition of staff and activists, is organizing Black Friday protests to demand the retail large elevate wages, pay extra taxes and cut back its carbon footprint, based on its web site. The strikes are set to happen at factories, warehouses, information facilities, company places of work and oil refineries internationally, together with websites in Minnesota, California, Boston and New York Metropolis.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Chipotle#Americans#Kellogg#Covid#Oreos#Ritz#Gopuff#Bogo
Business Insider

Finland plans to let workers see what their colleagues earn in order to reduce the gender pay gap, and one leading expert says it could help people negotiate pay rises

Finland announced proposals to let workers know how much their colleagues earn. Ministers hope that the extra transparency will help to reduce the country's gender pay gap. Some studies suggest that being open about pay can improve pay equality,. Politicians in Finland have proposed a bill that would let workers...
WORLD
bloomberglaw.com

Albertsons Ignored Covid Hazard Pay in Tallying OT, Workers Say

Albertsons Companies Inc. miscalculated grocery workers’ overtime pay by excluding the extra hazard wages they received for working during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Delaware Tuesday. The proposed collective action was brought by Brenda Lee Green Johnson, who worked at an Albertsons...
LABOR ISSUES
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Workers Set for Worldwide Strike for Better Wages and Environmental Impact

Employees of Amazon under the emblem of the ‘Make Amazon Pay campaign’ are preparing protests around the globe as the company’s workers fight for fair wages, taxation, and environmental impact. “Amazon is everywhere, involved in almost every step of the global economy, but we are too,” according to the campaign’s...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
grocerydive.com

Colorado HelloFresh workers reject unionization drive as labor unrest swells

Employees at meal kit company HelloFresh's distribution center in Aurora, Colorado, have voted not to unionize, according to emailed statements from the company and Unite Here, the union that had sought to represent the workers. The 166-91 vote by the workers to reject union representation follows a campaign to organize...
COLORADO STATE
wkms.org

Two Strikes and Two Union Drives Signify Labor Unrest in the Ohio Valley

In the Ohio Valley, the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing labor shortage have encouraged workers to join what many say is a national and growing wave of labor actions. Workers across industries, in steel, health care, nonprofits and food service, have joined in calling for increased health...
LABOR ISSUES
cuereport.com

FedEx threatens to lock striking workers out as pay dispute worsens

FedEx Australia, an arm of the American multinational delivery and logistics company, has allegedly threatened to lock out employees from their shifts in retaliation to them going on strike this week, thus escalating the dispute and risking the disruption of Christmas deliveries. FedEx workers that are part of the Transport...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Retaining seasonal workers will take more than a bonus check

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter where we share the latest tips, tools and insights to help you stay informed about the modern tech office. Today: Recruiting seasonal workers, corporate name changes, and setting your own work hours. —Amber Burton, reporter (twitter | email) Securing seasonal workers. Tech companies are...
MENTAL HEALTH
kjzz.org

Hundreds of Sky Harbor Airport hospitality workers are on strike

Coffee and food may not be easy to come by at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting Monday morning because hundreds of concession workers are officially on strike. Members of Unite Here Local 11 voted overwhelmingly last Thursday to take the action. On Sunday night, organizers said the strike would begin at 5 a.m. on Monday, at the start of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

Houston Kroger Workers Could Strike During This Thanksgiving Season

Kroger workers in Houston could possibly strike during this Thanksgiving season, the Houston Chronicle reports. On November 16, the United Food and Commercial Workers announced that workers voted to authorize a strike amidst negotiations with Kroger over issues like pay and healthcare. The grocery giant told the paper that it is working on reaching an agreement with the union.
HOUSTON, TX
Business Insider

Business Insider

302K+
Followers
20K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy