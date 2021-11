Trust Wallet is the official cryptocurrency wallet of Binance that enables users to send, receive, store and exchange Bitcoin, Binance Coin, NFTs and many other cryptocurrencies on the blockchain network. The mobile app has been downloaded by over 10 million people for a good reason: with $50, you can buy different tokens and store them in your Trust Wallet. The app provides you with a twelve seed phrase and a mobile pin for maximum security. The open source, decentralized and anonymous application supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc as well as over 20,000 cryptocurrency tokens. The Trust Wallet app gives it's users the opportunity to earn interest on cryptocurrency by staking their tokens.

