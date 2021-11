The Polygon price analysis is bullish today. The next resistance for MATIC is found at $1.89. Support for MATIC is present at $1.66. Circumstances are turning positive for MATIC as it breaks above the crucial resistance of $1.75 in a swift move today. The Polygon price analysis suggests the coin corrected yesterday down to $1.68 after rallying high on 23rd November from $1.55 to $1.75, but faced rejection at the later value. However, today MATIC gained enough strength and retested this crucial resistance, successfully turning it into a support level now.

