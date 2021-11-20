ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse, How Will the World of Advertisements Look?

By Todd Wasserman, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook's rebrand as Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg's bet on the metaverse as the next big thing in social media technology doesn't change the fact that advertising is how the company makes the vast majority of its money. That means the way consumers experience ads today, such as the...

CNN

Don't tell Mark Zuckerberg: investors have already discovered the metaverse

New York (CNN Business) — The company formerly known as Facebook is now calling itself Meta Platforms. But investors looking to cash in on the virtual world known as the metaverse already have plenty of other options besides Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant. Gaming platform Roblox, which lets users generate...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

The thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta's 'average user' data

Fall 2021 has been filled with a steady stream of media coverage arguing that Meta’s Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram social media platforms pose a threat to users’ mental health and well-being, radicalize, polarize users and spread misinformation. Are these technologies – embraced by billions – killing people and eroding democracy? Or is this just another moral panic? According to Meta’s PR team and a handful of contrarian academics and journalists, there is evidence that social media does not cause harm and the overall picture is unclear. They cite apparently conflicting studies, imperfect access to data and the difficulty of establishing...
INTERNET
geekwire.com

How Will Online Advertising Work In A World Without Cookies?

A number of major technological changes on the horizon will have a significant impact on the future of online advertising. These changes include web browsers phasing out third-party cookies and mobile operating systems altering how third-parties can access device IDs. How will these changes impact online advertising in Europe for both consumers and businesses?
INTERNET
Design Taxi

Iceland Spoofs Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Presentation In Cheeky Tourism Campaign

In its rebrand, the former Facebook waxed lyrical of the metaverse, a new experiential world with wondrous things to see and almost touch. Iceland, however, says such a world already exists. In a hilarious spot, the country’s tourism board parodies Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s presentation with a lookalike dubbed “Zack...
ECONOMY
luxurylaunches.com

Iceland tourism campaign brutally roasts Mark Zuckerberg in a viral video showing off the wonders of their Icelandverse poking fun at Facebook’s alternate-reality utopia, Metaverse

Some roasting is tasty, and some roasting is…’ required.’ An Icelandic tourism campaign has put into witty, hard-hitting, and practical words the reality of our world and how we fail to see it. Actually, they have jabbed fun at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his failure at enjoying the existing, stunning world. To do so, the tourism board made a video starring a Zuckerberg lookalike, complete with a short bowl haircut, a plain tee, and awkward mannerisms, pointing out the obvious like it’s a never-seen-before event. The now-viral video opens with a ‘Zack Mossbergsson’ introducing a mesmerizing world called “Icelandverse’ which has existed for a million years and can be enjoyed with our own eyeballs.
CELEBRITIES
