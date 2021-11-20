Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse, How Will the World of Advertisements Look?

Some roasting is tasty, and some roasting is…’ required.’ An Icelandic tourism campaign has put into witty, hard-hitting, and practical words the reality of our world and how we fail to see it. Actually, they have jabbed fun at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his failure at enjoying the existing, stunning world. To do so, the tourism board made a video starring a Zuckerberg lookalike, complete with a short bowl haircut, a plain tee, and awkward mannerisms, pointing out the obvious like it’s a never-seen-before event. The now-viral video opens with a ‘Zack Mossbergsson’ introducing a mesmerizing world called “Icelandverse’ which has existed for a million years and can be enjoyed with our own eyeballs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO