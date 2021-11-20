ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire guts 100 huts in Karachi slum

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy daylight, the men, women and children of Teenhatti were seen searching for any belongings they could salvage from the ashes. A fire erupted early Saturday in a slum in Pakistan’s southern port...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fire breaks out at Hull plastics factory, creating ‘loud bangs’ and thick smoke

Fire has broken out at what is thought to be a plastics factory in Hull, sending clouds of thick smoke into the air over the city.Witnesses reported hearing “loud bangs”, local media reported.They said they heard “huge explosions every 10 seconds”, with other reports of nearby residents suffering power cuts, according to Hull Live.Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue rushed to the scene at Hessle, near the Humber bridge.It is understood the fire broke out at Thompsons Plastics, and flames and smoke could be seen for miles around.Fire chiefs asked residents to close windows and doors.Drivers were urged to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karachi#Roofs#Pakistan#Guts#Slum#Accident
click orlando

Large fire guts headquarters at Webb’s Honey in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A large fire gutted the headquarters of an Orange County honey farm on Wednesday. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at Webb’s Honey at 21777 State Road 520 near Wedgefield, south of Christmas. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | PHOTOS: Large fire...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
BBC

Star at Harome: Michelin-starred restaurant gutted by fire

A Michelin-starred restaurant in North Yorkshire has been "reduced to ashes" after a fire overnight. Firefighters were called to The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday, with the thatched roof on fire. Posting on Twitter, the restaurant said: "It's been a long night so...
ACCIDENTS
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

LA firefighter who dropped his pants and wiped bottom with vaccine mandate letter being investigated

A firefighter in Los Angeles is under investigation for a “despicable” act after he dropped his pants and wiped his bottom with the letter he was provided to adhere to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.A spokesperson of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told local media outlets on Wednesday that the firefighter had “responded inappropriately” to the vaccine mandate letter and the matter is under investigation.On 18 November the LAFD member, whose name has not been revealed, was asked to comply with the vaccine mandate and handed over the document. In defiance, he wiped his bottom with it, leaving faecal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Marauding Russian Cannibal Caught After His Mitsubishi Crashed

CHISINAU—Russian traffic police have to be ready for anything. On Saturday morning policemen in the Leningrad region approached a Mitsubishi crashed at a fence and left on the side of a highway, where they discovered a beheaded dead body with multiple stab wounds on the ground, and human blood and a shovel inside the vehicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Home Depot Employee Dies After Forklift Falls on Him

A Virginia Home Depot employee died following an accident that occurred just after midnight on Tuesday, November 23. According to the Fairfax County police department, 43-year-old Paul Gato of Woodbridge was unloading supplies from a delivery truck. The store was located on Merrilee Drive. Suddenly, a nearby forklift fell on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Tri-City Herald

UPDATE: Arson fire guts restrooms near Kennewick’s Playground of Dreams

The restrooms at an iconic Kennewick playground are closed after a fire left them seriously damaged. A witness spotted flames coming from the Playground of Dreams restroom and concessions building in Columbia Park about 4:15 a.m., according to dispatch reports. Firefighters arrived to find flames had engulfed the restrooms between...
KENNEWICK, WA
BBC

Caroline Glachan: Three charged with 1996 murder of schoolgirl

Three people have appeared in court charged with the murder of schoolgirl Caroline Glachan more than 25 years ago. The body of the 14-year-old was discovered on the banks of the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on 25 August 1996. Robert O'Brien, 43, Andrew Kelly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDEL 1150AM

Electrical fault sparks fire that guts Rehoboth house

An electrical problem touched off a fire that heavily damaged a house in Rehoboth Beach Saturday morning. The fire was reported around 8 a.m. on November 13, 2021, in the unit block of Dove Knoll Drive in Dove Knoll, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said. Firefighters from Lewes and neighboring...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mysterious viral fever grips Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Cases of "mysterious viral fever" are being witnessed in Pakistan's Karachi that behaves exactly like dengue fever as it reduces platelets and white blood cells of the patients, local media reported citing field experts. The News International citing clinicians and pathologists on Thursday reported that...
WORLD
wlds.com

Suspicious Fire Guts Jacksonville Home

An investigation is underway after the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of East Douglas Avenue Friday. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire at approximately 8:30 Friday morning at 331 East Douglas. According to a report, upon arrival at the scene, the rear of the single-story home was fully engulfed with fire and had already extended to the basement and attic areas.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
world-nuclear-news.org

Hot functional tests completed at Karachi 3

Hot functional testing of Karachi 3 in Pakistan was completed ahead of schedule on 4 November, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) announced today. This means the second overseas Hualong One unit has entered the "fuel loading stage", the company said. The Karachi site (Image: CNNC) Hot functional tests simulate the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Student warns of e-moped risks after almost losing leg

Eleanor Young had to give up her studies for a year after she suffered serious injuries in a crash while on holiday in Rome. A student who was badly injured in an e-moped crash in Rome has warned about the risks the machines pose after she almost lost a leg.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Crews On Scene Of Fire In West Baltimore, 3 Rowhomes Impacted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2nd-alarm fire in West Baltimore. The fire was reported in the 1300 block Myrtle Ave. Preliminary reports state that the fire was seen showing from at least three rowhomes. Massive response to a fire that broke out on Myrtle Ave. Three row homes went up in flames. Officials say it’s a two alarm fire – the flames are out now. Waiting for an update from officials @wjz pic.twitter.com/gdjF4X0gnh — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) November 24, 2021   🔥2ND ALARM FIRE U/D🔥1300 blk Myrtle Av 21217#Upton@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest hard at work fighting fire in several row homes. A 2nd alarm consists of:>65 people9 engines4 laddersRES1CUE1 AirFLEX3 Chiefs2 #BCFDEMS MedicsEMS OfficerSafety Officer#BCFDFIB@Box414 pic.twitter.com/MHCdCljrEf — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 24, 2021
BALTIMORE, MD
Shropshire Star

Woman cut out from car after serious crash at Telford roundabout

A woman has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Telford. The two cars collided at the junction between the A5 and A4640 in the Redhill area of the town at around 9am on Thursday. West Midlands Ambulance service sent two ambulance to the scene. A spokesperson said: "A...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy