Fire guts 100 huts in Karachi slum

A firefighter in Los Angeles is under investigation for a “despicable” act after he dropped his pants and wiped his bottom with the letter he was provided to adhere to the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.A spokesperson of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told local media outlets on Wednesday that the firefighter had “responded inappropriately” to the vaccine mandate letter and the matter is under investigation.On 18 November the LAFD member, whose name has not been revealed, was asked to comply with the vaccine mandate and handed over the document. In defiance, he wiped his bottom with it, leaving faecal...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO