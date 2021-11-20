ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State Trooper's Badge and Uniform

Ponca City News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been fifty years now, it doesn’t seem possible, my best buddy was taken away, We...

www.poncacitynews.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

State troopers readying for holiday traffic

RALEIGH — The State Highway Patrol is preparing for the holiday season and for the increased number of roadway users expected across our state. During the coming weeks, troopers will proactively target dangerous driver behaviors to include speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving. More than 48 million people will travel...
RALEIGH, NC
#State Trooper
Eyewitness News

State trooper involved in Norwich crash

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A state trooper was injured in a crash over the weekend. It happened sometime Sunday in the city of Norwich. The extent of the trooper's injuries are not yet known. State Police are aware of the accident. Further details regarding the crash weren't immediately available. We...
NORWICH, CT
kqennewsradio.com

STATE POLICE IDENTIFY TROOPER CRITICALLY INJURED

Staff with Oregon State Police have identified the trooper injured in a police incident on Highway 30 on Thursday, as Trooper John Jefferies. Trooper Jefferies started with OSP in March of this year, after retiring from the Federal Bureau of Investigation after 20 years of service. He is currently stationed at the St. Helens worksite.
OREGON STATE
alabamanews.net

State Trooper Assaulted, Suspect on the Run

State Troopers say Randy Lee Wade, 57, is wanted in connection with the assault of a trooper. ALEA says that on Friday Nov. 19, a trooper was assaulted while attempting an arrest. The trooper was taken to the hospital from treatment and is recovering. Police did not provide the nature...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
hudsonvalley360.com

Police: G'port man threatened state trooper

GREENPORT — A Columbia County man was held by authorities on Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a New York State trooper, state police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said Friday. Orlando Williams, 51, of Greenport, was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat, a class D felony.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
WBEC AM

Mass. State Police Trooper Charged With Assault, Kidnapping

Early Wednesday, troopers for the Massachusetts State Police arrested one of their own on some pretty hefty charges. Domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping. MassLive reports Jordan Cavaco, 27, was arrested Wednesday and suspended without pay on charges of choking and punching a woman he was dating and then...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westkentuckystar.com

State police accepting donations for Shop with a Trooper program

The Kentucky State Police are currently accepting donations for their annual Shop with a Trooper event. The program allows children to go shopping with a trooper for toys and games, as well as needed items like coats and clothing. Individuals or groups can donate by calling 270-856-3721 or mailing a...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

State Trooper arrested on charges of domestic violence

An Alaska State Trooper has been arrested on multiple counts of domestic violence, the department said in a press briefing Monday. Garret Willis, 40, is alleged to have committed domestic violence on separate occasions in 2018, 2019, 2020 and this year while off duty. Colonel Bryan Barlow, the director of...
KENAI, AK
SCDNReports

Ohio To Outfit All State Troopers With Body Cams

Ohio To Outfit All State Troopers With Body CamsSCDN Graphics Department. All Ohio State Troopers will be required to wear bodycams. Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio State Patrol Superintendent Co. Richard Fambro plan to announce the specific details of the plan at a press conference at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus on Tuesday afternoon.
OHIO STATE
News 8 WROC

SCAM ALERT: Callers posing as state troopers

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — New York State Police are warning of a recently reported phone scam. They say fraudsters are calling victims and claiming to be state troopers. During the calls, these scammers claim that there are charges pending against the person. Callers have requested money or bank information from victims. State Police confirmed […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAND TV

Illinois State Police Trooper struck by DUI driver

JOLIET, Ill. (WAND) - Officials said an Illinois State Police trooper was struck by a DUI driver while helping with a traffic crash. ISP said it happened at approximately 1:25 a.m. Sunday. Officials were investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 55 southbound near milepost 260 in Will County. Police...
ILLINOIS STATE
Dayton Daily News

State troopers to wear body cameras on patrol

All Ohio State Highway Patrol officers on the road will be wearing body cameras by May 2022. “This rollout is beginning immediately,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday, speaking to cadets at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus. Distribution of the new chest-mounted cameras began Nov. 2 in...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY

