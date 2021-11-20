ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Rudiger, Kante and Pulisic on Form as Blues Crush Foxes

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea made a case for themselves as title contenders on Saturday afternoon as they dominated Leicester in a clash that ended 3-0 to the Blues.

The first half saw Thomas Tuchel's boys dominate the action, finishing the first 45 minutes with 70% possession and nine shots on goal compared to Leicester's zero.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring in the 14th minute, meeting Ben Chilwell's corner with his head to put the ball in the back of the Leicester net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaauY_0d2kZlRD00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

N'Golo Kante then got Chelsea's second of the afternoon, 14 minutes later, rifling home a left footed shot from outside the box.

The second half saw more of the same for Chelsea, applying plenty of pressure, with Leicester managing to grab a few chances of their own.

Substitute Christian Pulisic got his own name on the scoresheet in the 71st minute, latching onto a pass from Hakim Ziyech to put the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

The game finished 3-0 in Chelsea's favour, but the Blues could have had plenty more for themselves as they sent out a firm message to the rest of the league.

Saturday's fixture saw Mason Mount's return to the action, as well as a starting position for former Leicester players, Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante.

Chilwell nearly opened the scoring against his former club in the fourth minute, running onto a quickly taken free-kick, but the 24-year-old couldn't hit the target.

Both full-backs managed to put pressure on the Foxes' defence in the opening minutes, breaking down the wide lines early on.

Following a lot of early possession from the Blues, it was Antonio Rudiger who managed to find the back of the net first, leaping ahead of Timothy Castagne in the 14th minute to meet Chilwell's cross from the corner spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ApWTJ_0d2kZlRD00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea continued their pressure after the goal as Jorginho lofted the ball through the Leicester defence to meet Kante, who couldn't manage to send it past Kasper Schmeichel.

Daniel Amartey took down Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 21st minute, giving the Blues a free-kick right on the edge of the Foxes' penalty area, but Mount sent the ball just high of the bar.

Leicester thought they'r managed to get an equaliser in the 25th minute as Ademola Lookman ran offside ahead of Trevoh Chalobah to put the ball in the back of the net.

The 28th minute saw Kante take the ball from the half way line to the Leicester penalty area, before blasting it past Schmeichel from outside the box to make it 2-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HX2wI_0d2kZlRD00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Schmeichel clumsily gave the ball away to Hudson-Odoi on the edge of the penalty area in the 31st minute, but luckily for the Dane, the Chelsea player couldn't find the back of the net.

Chelsea had a few opportunities here and there for the rest of the first half, denying their opponents a single shot on goal after 45 minutes.

Leicester missed Youri Tielemans as Chelsea continued to dominate the midfield well into the second half.

Schmeichel denied Chilwell from making it 3-0 in the 53rd minute as he shot the ball low across goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4Ya4_0d2kZlRD00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Hudson-Odoi tried to get his own name on the scoresheet in the 61st minute, using his quick feet to dart through the Leicester box, but the ball was sent high of the bar.

Thomas Tuchel took the chance to rotate the squad a minute later as Kai Havertz made way for Christian Pulisic, as Hakim Ziyech replaced Mason Mount.

Edouard Mendy had to make his first save of the afternoon a minute later after a long shot from Amartey.

Jamie Vardy got a chance of his own not long after, getting his head to a James Maddison cross, but the Englishman couldn't find the target.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQ3Xj_0d2kZlRD00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Pulisic steamed ahead of Amartey to get on the end of a Ziyech cross in the 67th minute, but poked the ball just wide of the post.

Three minutes later however, the same partnership managed to get the ball across the line, as Pulisic put the ball through Schmeichel's legs to make it 3-0 in Chelsea's favour.

Not long after, Hudson-Odoi found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out for an offside on Pulisic moments before.

Another goal ruled out for offside came in the 81st minute as Pulisic finished off Ben Chilwell's assist, but the full-back had already drifted past the last man.

Mendy had to be on his toes moments later, as James Maddison attempted his luck from distance, but Mendy was on alert to deal with the shot.

Chelsea made it three offside goals in the space of 10 minutes as Reece James' goal was called back for an earlier offside call on Ben Chilwell.

