There is nothing like the anticipation of seeing Chelsea back in action after an international break, is there? Several players, obligated to perform their duties to their countries, return to Cobham this week and will travel to the East Midlands for Saturday’s early kick-off against Leicester City subsequently. Thomas Tuchel’s men were perhaps unlucky to go into the international break on the back of a draw, but preparations presently would be geared towards achieving a significantly better outcome when league football returns this upcoming weekend. There is, after all, a position at the top of the table for Chelsea to protect.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO