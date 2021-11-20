ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottas leads Hamilton in final Qatar practice

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 20, 2021 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas during practice REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas led seven times Formula One world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton in an ominous Mercedes one-two in final practice for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, who is 14 points clear of Hamilton with three races remaining in the Middle East, was third fastest but 0.341 seconds off the pace set by Bottas.

Bottas, who has taken three pole positions in the last four races and lapped fastest in Friday practice, put in a best time of one minute 22.310 seconds and was 0.078 quicker than Hamilton.

Verstappen did fewer laps than Hamilton after losing time as Red Bull worked on his car's fluttering rear wing -- a topical issue after the team made accusations about apparent wing flexing on Hamilton's Mercedes.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who was consistently fast on Friday, was fourth with Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez fifth.

Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin, who missed Friday's second session as his Haas team changed the chassis, had another frustrating session and again failed to set a time with the engine control unit and loom needing to be replaced.

Qualifying for the floodlit night race is scheduled to start at 1400 GMT.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Hugh Lawson

Related
Washington Post

Bottas ahead of Verstappen in Brazil, Hamilton to start 10th

SAO PAULO — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won the sprint race Saturday to take pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix as a dramatic day at Interlagos accelerated championship leader Max Verstappen’s quest for his first Formula One title. Verstappen finished the sprint race in second position and added two...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Twitter Hails Lewis Hamilton’s Heroics As Valtteri Bottas Clinches Pole To Add To Mercedes’ Lead

Living up to the hype and the excitement of it, the sprint qualifying provided the spectators with a brilliant session as there was drama from the very beginning. After all the chaos and the drama which took place off the track, Lewis Hamilton who initially had pole position, started from the back of the grid after the FIA handed Mercedes and Hamilton a penalty for breaching the rules. This meant that Max Verstappen who qualified second on Friday, started from pole position today followed by Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in P2 and P3 respectively.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Motorsport.com

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Qatar

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was fastest in FP1 but it was Bottas who set the quickest time of the day – under the floodlights in FP2 – at 1m23.148s. Pierre Gasly was an impressive second fastest in both sessions for AlphaTauri. Qatar Grand Prix FP1 results: Verstappen fastest from Gasly.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Qatar GP: Lewis Hamilton receives praise for wearing rainbow-coloured helmet during Friday practice

Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion's protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend. The 36-year-old's helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag - a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Max Verstappen hits back in fierce title fight with Lewis Hamilton after going marginally quicker in Friday practice for the Qatar Grand Prix... but Brit's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas goes fastest at the Losail Circuit

Max Verstappen ended an explosive day in the title battle against Lewis Hamilton narrowly quicker than his rival in Friday practice at the Qatar Grand Prix. Verstappen came into the weekend subject to a Mercedes review request regarding his defensive driving against Hamilton at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last time out.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

The possible penalties facing Verstappen, Bottas and Sainz in Qatar

Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz will all face the stewards in Qatar on Sunday, having allegedly failed to slow for yellow flags in qualifying. Another dramatic day at the Qatar Grand Prix ended with three drivers being summoned to the stewards over alleged yellow flag breaches in qualifying.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 Qatar GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 ahead of Verstappen in FP3

The warm afternoon session got off to a false start, being immediately red flagged for Nikita Mazepin's Haas coming to a halt on pit exit. It led to the Russian remaining in the garage having also missed all of FP2. With a five-minute delay the lights sprang to green again...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas reveals different Mercedes spec to Lewis Hamilton at Qatar Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas revealed after the Qatar Grand Prix that his Mercedes had a different spec to his teammate Lewis Hamilton’s car.Bottas picked up a puncture and before an eventual retirement as he failed to finish the race, which Hamilton won to close the gap to Verstappen at the top of the standings to eight points with two races to go. And Bottas said that although he cannot reveal why his car picked up a puncture, it was a different setup to his fellow Mercedes driver. “I have found out the reason [for the puncture], but I cannot give details,” he...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton now favourite for title as Max Verstappen bemoans stewards

Lewis Hamilton is now favourite to win the F1 drivers’ championship after winning the Qatar Grand Prix to close the gap to his title rival and current standings leaders Max Verstappen. The seven-time world champion is now within eight points of the Dutch driver, with two races to go, after an excellent drive that saw him dominate from start to finish after claiming pole position with a sublime qualifying performance.Verstappen did his best to limit the damage though, rising from seventh on the grid after a five-place penalty to finish second, while also salvaging his day further with a...
MOTORSPORTS
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
Motorsport.com

Bottas confused by disappearing pace in Qatar GP qualifying

The Finn had made a strong start to the weekend in Friday practice, and was again on top of the standings in Saturday morning’s final session before qualifying. However, he said that from the start of the day’s running he had not felt as comfortable as before with his car – and that explained why he couldn’t match teammate Lewis Hamilton who took pole position.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Bottas had no warning of tire failure at Qatar GP

Valtteri Bottas says he had no warning that his tire was going to fail when running third in the Qatar Grand Prix. Teams were pushing the limits of the tires in terms of their wear life, because degradation levels were low as Pirelli had brought the hardest three compounds in its range to the Losail International Circuit. Bottas had completed 32 laps of the race on his set of mediums that he also qualified on when his front left tire failed, resulting in him going off the track and causing damage to the car that eventually led to his retirement.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Hidalgo, Lawrence share lead at Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South African Thriston Lawrence and Angel Hidalgo of Spain had a share of the lead at six-under-par before a thunderstorm suspended play for the day in the first round of the DP World Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Country Club on Thursday. The 23-year-old...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

