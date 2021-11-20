ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Activate Ben Roethlisberger From COVID-19 List

By Noah Strackbein
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that the quarterback will be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after clearing protocols and is expected to start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 list last Saturday after self-reporting symptoms and then testing positive. He needed to be symptom-free for 48 hours and test negative twice before returning to the team.

The Steelers announced Roethlisberger will fly separately to Los Angeles. The team is set to depart at 3 p.m. ET, to which Roethlisberger will take a later flight.

Pittsburgh has been preparing with Mason Rudolph as the starter throughout the week but remained hopeful Roethlisberger would clear protocols on time. He has spoken with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan throughout the week about the game plan.

What Does a Mason Rudolph-Ben Roethlisberger Game Plan Look Like?

Ben Roethlisberger
Steelers Place Minkah Fitzpatrick on COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday. Fitzpatrick has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, but is vaccinated. Therefore, he'll need to test positive twice within 24 hours to return to the team. If he is symptomatic, he needs to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours.
NFL
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Avoids Serious Knee/Hip Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had an MRI on Monday after injuring his hip and knee against the Lions and the results came back negative, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt left in the second half in noticeable pain after a collision with inside linebacker Joe Schobert. Initial reports said...
NFL
Film Room: Why Mason Rudolph and James Washington Are Ineffective

When news came across the wire that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him ineligible to play against the Lions, many wondered if this was finally Mason Rudolph and James Washington’s time to shine. Things got off to an exciting start. On the first...
NFL
