Steelers Activate Ben Roethlisberger From COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Saturday that the quarterback will be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after clearing protocols and is expected to start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 list last Saturday after self-reporting symptoms and then testing positive. He needed to be symptom-free for 48 hours and test negative twice before returning to the team.

The Steelers announced Roethlisberger will fly separately to Los Angeles. The team is set to depart at 3 p.m. ET, to which Roethlisberger will take a later flight.

Pittsburgh has been preparing with Mason Rudolph as the starter throughout the week but remained hopeful Roethlisberger would clear protocols on time. He has spoken with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan throughout the week about the game plan.

