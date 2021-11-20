ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Final betting odds for Florida vs. Missouri on Saturday

By Adam Dubbin
 5 days ago
Gameday is here as Florida football gets set to ply its penultimate game of the 2021 regular season and the final matchup on the Southeastern Conference schedule against the Missouri Tigers.

The two teams enter Saturday with identical 5-5 overall records, and while both have had a tough go at it this year, the Gators have somehow struggled more significantly resulting in the firing of two coaches so far and likely more to come. Sadly, a great deal hinges on the results of this afternoon’s contest for the Orange and Blue.

According to the Tipico Sportsbook, the Gators are favored by 9.5 points over the Tigers, with the over-under set at 68.5 points. Florida’s moneyline is set at -340 while Missouri’s is at +260 as of 9 a.m. EST Saturday morning.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EST on Saturday in Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators Radio Network.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Expert Predictions: What are the chances Florida pulls off a win?

