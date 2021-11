The Steelers are getting reinforcements on defense ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Bengals. The team activated Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID list. This is great news for the Steelers, who are set to take on the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. The Steelers need a strong defense if they want to stop Joe Burrow’s pass oriented offense. Burrow has thrown for 2,645 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO