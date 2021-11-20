ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Speaks on Touching Note From His Wife Miss Kay

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dM08n_0d2kY98l00

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson gave a rare lesson to his female fans after finding a sweet note from his wife, Miss Kay. During a recent episode of In the Woods with Phil, the star sat down to talk about the characteristics of a “noble woman,” and more importantly, how those traits applied to his loving wife.

As Robertson explained, Miss Kay left the note for him before departing on her trip to Florida. She and 200 other women went down to listen to “biblical instruction” and to share meals together. The letter was short but nevertheless touching.

“I love you and I will miss you,” Miss Kay wrote to her Duck Dynasty husband. “2 1/2 days go by so fast. I know your dish today will be great.”

Listen to Robertson gush about his loving wife in the clip below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXQnci-hUNY

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Find You a Woman Who Leaves You Notes Like This | Phil Robertson (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXQnci-hUNY)

Robertson gave some context for Miss Kay’s last sentence, explaining that she helped him plan out what to make for dinner without her. Usually, the Duck Dynasty wife is the mastermind behind the kitchen, but with her help, her husband had a great dish in mind involving chicken thighs, garlic and green onions.

Of course, Robertson noticed just how much effort his wife placed into taking care of him, and he shared just how grateful he was to have her in his life.

“I was most fortunate that I ended up with the woman I have. The older I get, the more I appreciate her,” the Duck Dynasty star told fans.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Quotes Scripture That He Feels Best Describes His Wife

While sitting in his RealTree camo armchair, the Duck Dynasty star likened his wife’s actions to those mentioned in Proverbs 31 of the Bible:

“A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life.”

As Robertson read through the passage, he noted how Miss Kay embodied each of these characteristics, including helping the poor. Every week, according to Robertson, Miss Kay bought a new batch of “food cards,” gift cards to different fast-food restaurants, and gave them out to those in need. She even purchased a piece of property with a house on it and offered it to those that were homeless. Robertson reiterated just how much time and energy Miss Kay put into helping those that were down on their luck.

“Read Proverbs 31 girls, and live by it,” the Duck Dynasty star advised to his female viewers. “You’ll be the kind of woman God wants you to be. And I love all of you.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Wishes Son Will a Happy Birthday in Heartwarming Post

It’s Will Robertson’s 20th birthday! And the Duck Dynasty star’s “biggest cheerleader” is wishing him a great day. Will Robertson officially left his teenage years behind today. And his proud mom, Korie Robertson, is celebrating his big day. On Instagram, Korie penned an emotional letter to her son and paired it with a few beautiful pictures of “little Will” over the years.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Reflects on 2 Year Anniversary with a ‘Lot To Be Thankful For’

On Tuesday night, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson posted a sweet message for her husband as they celebrated their two-year anniversary a week early. In 2019, the daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson married Christian Huff. The pair wed in a ceremony on the Robertsons’ family farm in their hometown of West Monroe, Louisiana. Ever since, they’ve been growing their little family with the addition of a baby girl. In May, Sadie and Christian welcomed Honey James to the world as the Robertson crew continues to get larger.
WEST MONROE, LA
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Shows Best Way to Deal With Delayed Plane

We’ve all been there, where our flight has been delayed and we’re not entirely sure how to pass the time, or, better yet, when we will get on our flight and head towards our destination. That’s a tough situation to be in. It’s hard to find something to occupy your time while fighting off the anxiety that comes with a delayed flight. It’s something we all experience one time or another and Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is no different.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Opens Up About Experience on ‘Masked Singer’

If Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson could describe his experience on Masked Singer in just one word, it would be “hot.” Following his iconic performance on the competition show, Robertson has shared what it was like wearing the Mallard costume on stage as well as the joys and unexpected obstacles of the experience. Though the mask may have been a bit warm under those stage lights, Robertson was exuberant to be a part of Masked Singer and to show a side of himself the world doesn’t often see.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Robertson
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Has ‘So Much Love’ For Granddaughter Honey

Followers to Sadie Robertson’s Instagram account are highly familiar with the frequent appearances of the “Duck Dynasty” star’s beautiful baby daughter, Honey James. Outsiders can’t get enough of the little girl over on Sadie’s accounts. Meanwhile, Honey’s grandmother, “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson is also sharing the baby love on her own Instagram page and we can’t get enough of this peanut’s smile. Check out the sweet photos below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson’s New Family Photo Is the Most Heartwarming Thing You’ll See Today

Family is everything when it comes to Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson. That was evident once again on Sunday afternoon. Maybe it’s just us here at Outsider, but it seems like the Duck Dynasty family keeps getting bigger each and every day. Right at the head of the family are Korie Robertson and her husband, Willie. They starred together on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017 and they quickly became one of the nation’s favorite couples.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Couldn’t be Prouder of Husband Willie After ‘Masked Singer’ Reveal

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson was beaming with pride when her husband revealed himself to be the Mallard on The Masked Singer. Earlier this week, Willie made it all the way to his group’s semi-finals, stumping all of the judges along the way. In a sentimental Instagram post full of behind-the-scenes photos, Korie showed her admiration for her husband and his performance in the competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Miss You
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Forced Daughter To Wear Dresses At The Eternals Premiere? Actress Molding Teen Her Way

Angelina Jolie allegedly forced Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to wear dresses at "The Eternals" premieres. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt previously made headlines after she wore dresses to three red-carpet premieres for The Eternals. The 15-year-old wore Angelina Jolie’s dresses, but she had it altered to suit her physique. Shiloh’s surprise transformation was welcomed by...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Pat Sajak Did Not Seem Pleased with Behavior of Recent Contestant

During Sunday night’s primetime episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, host Pat Sajak seemed ever so slightly annoyed with special guest Mario Cantone. The Sex and the City actor was one of three new celebrity contestants on the popular game show last night. And let’s just say he left quite the impression during his appearance, but mostly in a good way. Cantone got off to a hot start when he answered the show’s first puzzle. He also went on to secure a huge payday for his favorite charity.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb shares surprise wedding news with photos alongside Today co-stars

Hoda Kotb is dealing with a double dose of celebration as she revealed on social media that a major event she attended just became an even happier occasion. The Today Show star shared pictures of herself with several of her co-stars at the Matrix Awards, including Jenna Bush Hager, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker among others.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

302K+
Followers
31K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy