‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Speaks on Touching Note From His Wife Miss Kay

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson gave a rare lesson to his female fans after finding a sweet note from his wife, Miss Kay. During a recent episode of In the Woods with Phil, the star sat down to talk about the characteristics of a “noble woman,” and more importantly, how those traits applied to his loving wife.

As Robertson explained, Miss Kay left the note for him before departing on her trip to Florida. She and 200 other women went down to listen to “biblical instruction” and to share meals together. The letter was short but nevertheless touching.

“I love you and I will miss you,” Miss Kay wrote to her Duck Dynasty husband. “2 1/2 days go by so fast. I know your dish today will be great.”

Listen to Robertson gush about his loving wife in the clip below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXQnci-hUNY

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Find You a Woman Who Leaves You Notes Like This | Phil Robertson (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXQnci-hUNY)

Robertson gave some context for Miss Kay’s last sentence, explaining that she helped him plan out what to make for dinner without her. Usually, the Duck Dynasty wife is the mastermind behind the kitchen, but with her help, her husband had a great dish in mind involving chicken thighs, garlic and green onions.

Of course, Robertson noticed just how much effort his wife placed into taking care of him, and he shared just how grateful he was to have her in his life.

“I was most fortunate that I ended up with the woman I have. The older I get, the more I appreciate her,” the Duck Dynasty star told fans.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Quotes Scripture That He Feels Best Describes His Wife

While sitting in his RealTree camo armchair, the Duck Dynasty star likened his wife’s actions to those mentioned in Proverbs 31 of the Bible:

“A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies. Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value. She brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life.”

As Robertson read through the passage, he noted how Miss Kay embodied each of these characteristics, including helping the poor. Every week, according to Robertson, Miss Kay bought a new batch of “food cards,” gift cards to different fast-food restaurants, and gave them out to those in need. She even purchased a piece of property with a house on it and offered it to those that were homeless. Robertson reiterated just how much time and energy Miss Kay put into helping those that were down on their luck.

“Read Proverbs 31 girls, and live by it,” the Duck Dynasty star advised to his female viewers. “You’ll be the kind of woman God wants you to be. And I love all of you.”