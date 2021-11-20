ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Vols defeat Washington State, advance in NCAA Tournament

By Ken Lay
Tennessee’s soccer team has advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Vols advance with a 2-0 victory over Washington State Friday at U-M Soccer Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Tennessee (20-2-0), the No. 3 seed and No. 6 team in the country, tallied twice in the first half against Washington State (14-3-4).

Jordan Fusco gave the Lady Vols a 1-0 lead when she tallied in the 24th minute. Mackenzie George recorded an assist on the first marker of the match.

UT extended its lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Taylor Huff scored her 10th goal of the 2021 campaign. The marker was assisted by Hannah Zaluski.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Romig recorded six saves en route to Tennessee’s 13th clean sheet of the season, which represents a single-season school record.

Next up for the Lady Vols is a matchup against host Michigan on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST.

Michigan (17-3-3) defeated Wake Forest, 2-0, Friday.

