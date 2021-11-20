Vols' game day: Tennessee's all-time results on Nov. 20
When Tennessee hosts South Alabama on Saturday, it will mark the 12th time that the Volunteers have played on Nov. 20.
In its previous games on this date, Tennessee has a record of 7-2-2.
The Vols last played on Nov. 20 in 2010, defeating in-state rival Vanderbilt, 24-10.
The Vols first played on this date in 1909, playing Chattanooga to a 0-0 tie.
UT has played Kentucky on Nov. 20 eight times and has a record of 5-2-1 against the Wildcats on this date.
Vols’ all-time results on Nov. 20
1909: Tennessee 0, Chattanooga 0
1948: Tennessee 0, Kentucky 0
1954: Kentucky, 14, Tennessee 13
1965: Tennessee 19, Kentucky 3
1971: Tennessee 21, Kentucky 7
1976: Kentucky 7, Tennessee 0
1982: Tennessee 28, Kentucky 7
1993: Tennessee 48, Kentucky 0
1999: Tennessee 56, Kentucky 21
2004: Tennessee 38, Vanderbilt 33
2010: Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 10
