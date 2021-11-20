Tennessee football and rugby pregame social media buzz
Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will play South Alabama (5-5, 2-5, SBC) Saturday in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPNU.
Tennessee’s rugby team will also play Saturday.
No. 1 Tennessee (9-0) will host Clemson (6-1) Saturday in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC) Tournament championship game.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EST from Tennessee Rugby Park.
Ahead of Tennessee’s Week 12 football contest against South Alabama and UT’s championship rugby game versus Clemson, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and university accounts.
Pregame social media buzz is below.
