ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee football and rugby pregame social media buzz

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sS0Og_0d2kXyb000

Tennessee (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will play South Alabama (5-5, 2-5, SBC) Saturday in Week 12 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised by ESPNU.

Tennessee’s rugby team will also play Saturday.

No. 1 Tennessee (9-0) will host Clemson (6-1) Saturday in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference (SCRC) Tournament championship game.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. EST from Tennessee Rugby Park.

Ahead of Tennessee’s Week 12 football contest against South Alabama and UT’s championship rugby game versus Clemson, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and university accounts.

Pregame social media buzz is below.

Tennessee football

South Alabama football

Tennessee rugby

Clemson rugby

Tennessee football

Tennessee football

Clemson rugby

Tennessee rugby

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
The Spun

TCU Star RB Sends Clear Message Amid Deion Sanders Rumors

TCU star running back Zach Evans wants Deion Sanders to be his next head coach. The Horned Frogs parted ways with Gary Patterson earlier this season in a fairly surprising move. Now, they’re on the search for a new head coach. Believe it or not, Sanders is in consideration for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Greenwood
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Legend Deion Sanders 'Impressive' in TCU Coach Interview

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys star and Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is reportedly in the running to make the leap from being the current Jackson State head football coach to taking over the program at TCU following the departure of long-time head coach Gary Patterson. “I’m not saying he is...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec#Sbc#Espnu#Ut#Vols Wire#Vol Football#South Alabama Football#Wearesouth Fb#Tennessee Rugby
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Social media reaction to Nebraska - Wisconsin

Nebraska football once again found itself on the losing end of a one-score game, falling 35-28 to Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison. The Huskers had their chances late, getting inside Wisconsin's red-zone with less than a minute remaining, but the Huskers couldn't cash in late to tie the game. There was plenty of Husker discussion on social media, as the Big Red fought hard, running up 452 yards against the country's top defense, but the Huskers fall to 3-8 on the season.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy