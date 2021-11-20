ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Rust’ Shooting: Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Gives Look at Her Headstone

By Keeli Parkey
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4h84_0d2kXu4600

It has been almost one month since the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.” Ahead of tribute service to her, her husband has shared a photo of her headstone with the media.

As has been previously reported Hutchins was behind the camera when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun in the direction of the camera. He believed the gun was safe to do so. And had been told that the gun was “cold.” Tragically, that was not the case. Hutchins was shot in the abdomen. She died from her injuries on Oct. 21.

Hutchins left behind her husband, Matt, her 9-year-old son, and many other loved ones. Now they are planning to pay tribute to her with a private ceremony, according to Fox News. Hutchins has reportedly been cremated and her ashes will be interred.

The headstone image shared by the late cinematographer’s husband is black. It has “Halyna Hutchins, ASC, 1979-2021” engraved on it. It also has a movie camera and a segment of film adorning it. There is also a tribute to her engraved at the bottom. It reads, “Her light shapes our lives, keep chasing your vision,” according to PEOPLE.

The private ceremony to honor the late cinematographer will reportedly be held this weekend.

The Death of Halyna Hutchins While Film Rust ‘Devastated’ Her Family

The death of Halyna Hutchins while on the set of “Rust” shocked the film industry and sparked a serious discussion about safety on film sets.

Her death also “devastated” her family, according to a statement from her husband, Mark. “Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family’s dreams. We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home,” he said.

Hutchins was an inspiration in life and her husband said he believes she will continue to be one after her passing. “Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world,” Matt also shared.

He also expressed the appreciation of the family for the support they have received since that tragic day on the set of “Rust.” “We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss,” he added.

Following his wife’s untimely death, Matt shared a moving Instagram post in memory of his wife. “We miss you, Halyna!” his caption read. He also included three adorable family photos. Two of them show him with Halyna and their son. The other includes Halyna and their son. You can check them out below.

Following the death of his wife, Matt hired a law firm.

Halyna Hutchins wasn’t the only person injured on the set of “Rust.” The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured. He is recovering from his injuries.

