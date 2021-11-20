ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Happened When Kevin Hart Chatted With Charlamagne Tha God

By bignoah256
 5 days ago

Here is everything you missed when comedian Kevin Hart dropped by Charlamagne Tha God’s talk show Tha God’s Honest Truth.

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Charlamagne Tha God has grown so much right in front of our very eyes, from terrorizing guests on The Breakfast Club to becoming an advocate for them to take care of their mental health. At this point, there isn’t anything he can’t do–he’s in the Radio Hall Of Fame and is a New York Times best-selling author, dominating every industry one day at a time while refusing to be boxed in to one lane.

As of late, Charlamagne’s focus has been on becoming the best late-night television host in the game with his new show, Tha God’s Honest Truth. This week, he pulled out the big guns and was joined by comedian, actor, and investor Kevin Hart, who is on the road promoting his new movie True Story, which also stars the legend Wesley Snipes.

During his time on the show, Kevin explains how his entertainment career landing him on camera beside an icon like Snipes was almost unreal. Kevin also opens up about his dramatic shift in the movie roles he’s selecting as of late, which has taken him from the comedian, funny character we are used to seeing to him spreading his wings to do more dramatic acting.

He goes on to explain that the ability to be in control of his career has allowed him to try different things and give versions of his talent the world would not expect. You can watch the full interview between the two figures of black excellence below.

