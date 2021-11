After playing the Elden Ring beta for hours, I figured I'd share some features about the game that I thought were quite cool. Enjoy!. The first thing that struck me as awesome as I played is the jump button. Sure, previous Souls games may allow you to do a little leap forward but you couldn't jump up anywhere yet in Elden Ring, you can jump to scale ruins and even some cliff-sides; how cool is that? Plus, when you consider the fact that you can perform jump attacks to reach flying enemies as well as leap over low attacks, it really opens some new doors combat-wise.

