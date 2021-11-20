ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield United and Coventry each settle for a point in goalless draw

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Sheffield United and Coventry played out a closely-matched 0-0 draw in the lunchtime kick-off in the Championship.

Following their 3-1 defeat at Blackburn last time out, United boss Slavisa Jokanovic made four changes, calling on Wes Foderingham, Conor Hourihane, Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Davies.

Coventry’s Mark Robins made three changes to his side, with Todd Kane, Dominic Hyam and Jamie Allen coming into the starting line-up.

Ben Sheaf struck a long-range effort in the early stages of the contest which Foderingham kept out with a diving save.

John Egan received a yellow card after bringing down Viktor Gyokeres from behind when he was running through on goal.

A free-kick was awarded to Coventry from the right edge of the area, which Gustavo Hamer narrowly put over the bar.

Kane caused trouble down the right flank as he produced a dangerous low cross into the area which Egan managed to clear.

Enda Stevens tried a shot from the left side of the box, but it went high and wide of the right post.

Jokanovic made a change at half-time, with David McGoldrick replacing Ndiaye.

The first opportunity of the second half fell to Coventry when Gyokeres did well to turn and get a shot off on the edge of the box, but Foderingham saved it comfortably.

A cross played in from the left by Fankaty Dabo found Allen whose shot was blocked, and the ball fell to Callum O’Hare who went down but he was booked for simulation.

Robins made a double substitution for Coventry around the hour-mark with Matt Godden and Tyler Walker replacing Hamer and Gyokeres.

Godden was involved straight away as he latched on to a ball played through by O’Hare, but his shot from the right side of the box was saved.

Morgan Gibbs-White went close as his shot from outside the box whistled past the left post.

United continued to apply pressure as Gibbs-White picked out McGoldrick from the right side of the box, but McGoldrick’s half-volley attempt was put high and wide of the right post.

United’s first shot on target came in the 81st minute from McGoldrick, but his effort from the edge of the area was not enough to trouble Simon Moore.

McGoldrick found himself through on goal from the left of the box, but his left-footed shot went high and wide of the left post.

Moore then produced a spectacular save after Gibbs-White’s shot in the area took a huge deflection.

