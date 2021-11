Premier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday.First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.It was an emphatic response from the London side, who have had two weeks to dwell on their disappointing draw with struggling Burnley last time out.For Leicester the frustration goes on,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO