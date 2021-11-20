ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Bulldogs Sink Pirates – Piedmont Football

By EA Sports Today
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5yTc_0d2kWl2u00
Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes scores the first of the six touchdowns he accounted for in Friday’s playoff win over Winfield (Photo by Greg Warren)

November 20, 2021
By Al Muskewitz
East Alabama Sports Today

Piedmont plays one of its most complete games of the season, reaches semifinals for seventh straight year

PIEDMONT — Post-season experience won’t make any plays on the field, but it can make all the difference when it comes to feeling comfortable in a big game.

Piedmont put its substantial postseason experience to good use Friday night, riding its comfort wave to a 43-14 win over previously unbeaten Winfield in the Class 3A playoffs that coach Steve Smith called one of the team’s most complete games of the year.

Piedmont’s Omarion Foster goes way up to knock down a pass. (Photo by Greg Warren)

The Bulldogs (11-2) advance to play region rival Saks (12-1) on the road Friday for a spot in the Dec. 3 state championship game at Birmingham’s new Protective Stadium. Piedmont beat the Wildcats in their regular-season meeting, but Saks hasn’t lost since.

It’s the seventh year in a row Calhoun County has had at least one team make the state semifinals and the fourth time since 2016 two county teams will play each other for a berth in the title game.

This will be Piedmont’s seventh straight year making it to at least the semifinals. Its current seniors are now 15-2 in postseason play, having played more games quarterfinal round or later coming in than their opponent had played in the playoffs period. Winfield’s seniors came into the game 4-3 in the playoffs.

“That has to play in to account for something, that experience,” Smith said. “The experience itself didn’t make any plays on the field tonight, but for our guys, I don’t think the moment was too big for them because they’ve been there in plenty of games like this before.”

“It’s nothing but another game to us,” said quarterback Jack Hayes, who accounted for all six of Piedmont’s touchdowns. “I would say our experience is what really helped us today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5rhp_0d2kWl2u00
The Piedmont defense converges to swallow up a Winfield ballcarrier. (Photo by Greg Warren)

The Bulldogs weren’t intimidated by the gaudy numbers Winfield had posted this season. The Pirates, now 12-1, had scored 40 points or more in each of their previous 10 games — 50-plus six times – and outscored their first 12 opponents 549-84.

But Piedmont torched them for more points than they had given up in their previous five games combined and held their offense to two long touchdown runs.

With less than three minutes left in the third quarter the Pirates had only 173 net yards and 116 of them came on the two touchdown runs.

“We played a complete game tonight,” Smith said. “That’s probably as well as we played all year long and I’m very proud of our guys for that. [** read more ]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYCZ4_0d2kWl2u00
Sports Powered by East Alabama Sports Today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkBxp_0d2kWl2u00

Advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkYbQ_0d2kWl2u00

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Anniston’s Faith Christian Lions Come Close

November 25, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Faith Christian nearly pulls off biggest upset in program history, gives 6A Fort Payne all it can handle before falling in fourth quarter GLENCOE – When you’re a 1A sports program most everyone you play is going to be bigger than you. To beat […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Basketball Champions Final Set

November 23, 2021East Alabama Sports Today   Girls roundup: Oxford, Spring Garden will play for Championships Girls Classic title; Cleburne County wins its opener, PV keeps rolling  CHAMPIONS GIRLS THANKSGIVING CLASSICMONDAY’S SCORESOhatchee 41, Hokes Bluff 37Collinsville 43, Jacksonville 26Oxford 67, Alexandria 30Spring Garden 56, White Plains 14 TUESDAY’S SCHEDULEHokes Bluff vs. Jacksonville, 3 p.m.Ohatchee vs. […]
BASKETBALL
Calhoun County Journal

Technically, a Title for Spring Garden as Oxford Lady Jackets Suffer a Loss

November 24, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Spring Garden gets spark from two technicals on bench, rallies from early deficit to beat Oxford for Champions Girls Classic crown GIRLS GAMESChampions Girls Thanksgiving ClassicHokes Bluff 45, Jacksonville 28Ohatchee 52, Hokes Bluff 42White Plains 53, Alexandria 43Spring Garden 59, Oxford 55 Glencoe Thanksgiving […]
SPRING GARDEN, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Courting Crowns – Calhoun County Basketball

November 24, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Faith Christian, Oxford in position to win their respective Thanksgiving tournaments today, Anniston, White Plains suffer lossesBOYS GAMESGlencoe Thanksgiving ClassicFaith Christian 73, Cleburne County 54Fort Payne 69, Glencoe 37 Heritage Classic, FairfieldOxford 54, Pinson Valley 43 Lincoln Round-RobinLincoln 61, White Plains 59 Jag Classic, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Piedmont, AL
Sports
Piedmont, AL
Football
City
Piedmont, AL
City
Winfield, AL
City
Saks, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Garden Bows Out Panthers Football Surges Forward

November 20, 2021  By Shannon Fagan  Special to East Alabama Sports Today   Panthers gain early lead, but Mars Hill scores 35 straight points to end their run for the second straight year FLORENCE – Spring Garden football coach Jason Howard said he would put senior receiver Cooper Austin up against anyone in the state. […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Basketball – A Young Gun

November 19, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Eighth-grader Alexander plays well beyond his years, hits two clutch 3s in fourth quarter to lift Oxford to quality winOXFORD – The Oxford roster lists Jaylen Alexander as an eighth-grader, but he doesn’t want the basketball public to look at him like that. And […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Friday Basketball

November 20, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is a list of scores and highlights from Friday nigh’s high school basketball action reported to East Alabama Sports TodayFRIDAY’S BOYS GAMESTalladega Co. Central 80, Faith Christian 77Glencoe 87, Gaston 28 Ragland at Victory ChristianHokes Bluff 52, Southside 42Jacksonville Christian 89, Valley Head 54Westbrook Christian 81, Donoho […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Round 3 Football Scoreboard

November 20, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is a list of scores from Friday’s third round of the state football playoffs, includes next week’s semifinal pairingsFRIDAY’S SCORESCLASS 1ASOUTHBrantley (12-0) 20, at Keith (11-2) 14Sweet Water (12-0) 41, Maplesville (11-2) 7NORTHWadley (12-1) 27, Woodland (5-8) 0Pickens County (11-2) 60, Decatur Heritage (10-3) 46 CLASS 3ASOUTHMontgomery Academy (10-3) 28, T.R. Miller (10-3) 0Montgomery Catholic (13-0) 41, Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-6) 6NORTHSaks (12-1) 14, Fyffe (10-2) 7Piedmont (11-2) 43, Winfield (12-1) 14 […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Calhoun County Journal

Monday Basketball Recap

November 17, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   MONDAY’S SCORESBOYS GAMESAshville 60, Pleasant Valley 58Hokes Bluff 63, Weaver 37GIRLS GAMESPleasant Valley 70, Ashville 23Hokes Bluff 51, Weaver 11JACKSONVILLE – The Pleasant Valley girls have high expectations for the basketball season ahead and they couldn’t have gotten off to a stronger start. The Lady Raiders got […]
BASKETBALL
Calhoun County Journal

‘Major League’ Effort

November 22, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Youth league and high school sports teams are constantly trying to come up with creative ways to raise money to keep their programs running during the year. Most of the efforts involve bake sales, car washes, golf tournaments, draw downs and raffles or selling […]
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Round 3 Football Matchups

November 15, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is a quick look at the Round 3 high school football playoff matchups involving teams in and around Calhoun County Saks at Fyffe (3A)   W-L Str PF PA All-time Series Saks 11-1 9 483 209 First Fyffe 10-1 4 434 93 Meeting These schools are […]
SAKS, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Trailblazing Tiger Signs with Jacksonville State University

November 17, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Cleburne County’s Brooklyn McDaniel becomes school’s first female Division I scholarship signee   HEFLIN – Brooklyn McDaniel doesn’t think of herself as a trailblazer, but she’s getting pretty good at these ‘first’ things. The 6-foot senior became the first girls player in Cleburne County […]
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Bulldogs#American Football#Piedmont Football
Calhoun County Journal

Playoff Roundup – Friday Football

November 13, 2021 East Alabama Sports Today   Piedmont blanks Lauderdale County; Alexandria, Jacksonville, Ohatchee, Oxford all fall, leaving county with 2 remaining in playoffs FRIDAY’S COUNTY SCORES CLASS 3A Saks 36, Oakman 22 Piedmont 31, Lauderdale County 0 Winfield 56, Ohatchee 27 CLASS 4A American Christian 49, Jacksonville 35 CLASS 5A Parker 41, Alexandria […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Saks Makes Oakman See Red – High School Football

November 13, 2021  By Al Muskewitz  East Alabama Sports Today   Wildcats quarterback Parnell has big game, leads Saks to Round 2 victory after a quick jersey change The Saks players had a lot of fun this week calling Jalen McCants “Superman” after his five-touchdown game in the Wildcats’ playoff opener with Plainview. Quarterback Sean […]
SAKS, AL
Calhoun County Journal

This Week’s Schedule – Football, Basketball, and Wrestling

November 14, 2021  East Alabama Sports Today   Here is the schedule of high school sports for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Nov. 15-20 Football FRIDAYCLASS 3AT.R. Miller (10-2) at Montgomery Academy (9-3)Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) at Montgomery Catholic (12-0)Saks (11-1) at Fyffe (10-1)Winfield (12-0) at Piedmont (10-2) CLASS 5AUMS-Wright (11-1) at […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Jackets Come Up Short

November 12, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   Oxford rallies from 10 down in fourth quarter to tie the game, but miss a shot at buzzer and fall to Hueytown BIRMINGHAM —The bus ride back to Oxford might be an uncomfortable one given what might have been, but there is one […]
OXFORD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Calhoun County Journal

Golden Eagles Put On A Show

November 12, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   Broom goes for 49 points, 15 rebounds, Phillips has 19 and 16 in debut and Jacksonville opens season with 104 points JACKSONVILLE — New Jacksonville coach Shane Morrow honestly didn’t know what to expect from his first game as head coach of a […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

More to Do – Oxford Basketball

November 11, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   OXFORD – Rylan Houck plays the first game of his senior season Thursday afternoon in Birmingham and he should be as relaxed in a season opener as he’s ever been in his career. He should be, but he won’t. There’s so much to […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Updated 2021-2022 Basketball Skeds

November 11, 2021 East Alabama Sports Today   Here is the 2021-22 master high school basketball schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated and reposted as schedules are made available 2021-22 BASKETBALL SCHEDULES Nov. 9 Westbrook Christian at Victory Christian Nov. 11 Faith Christian at Jacksonville Lincoln girls at Clay Central […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Atchley’s Back – Weaver Basketball

November 8, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   WEAVER — When Gary Atchley took the Weaver football job back in the spring he thought his days coaching basketball had come to an end. In the immortal words of Lee Corso, not so fast, my friend. True, Atchley had surrendered his girls […]
WEAVER, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
805
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy