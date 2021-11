PHOENIX — It’s not a reliable long-term formula, but for now, the Phoenix Suns keep winning after turning it on in the fourth quarter. The acquired skill is one they deserve a lot of credit for being able to reliably turn to while they remain working toward reaching last year’s very high standard of play. Everyone can agree they are not yet in the form they found last season, and yet, here they sit with a 12-3 record.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO