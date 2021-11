I’ve been rotating jerseys this season. The throwback Kevin Greene jersey went one and three in the first four weeks. I shifted to the bumblebee Johnny Blood that’s been a mainstay for the past few years. The Steelers won four but tied the Lions last week. So, despite my wife’s warning, I changed to a white Rod Woodson jersey. I’ll alternate between the Woodson and a Trot Polamalu jersey for the next few games. Just trying to find the right one to help the Steelers get back on a winning track.

