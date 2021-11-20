ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

There's More Money Than Ever in Cryptocurrencies, but What Does That Mean?

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38gezv_0d2kVk7y00
Image source: Getty Images

The total crypto market cap topped $3 trillion earlier this month. We put that number in context.

Key points

  • The crypto market cap is currently $2.6 trillion, down from $3 trillion earlier this month.
  • At the end of Q2, crypto represented 3.7% of total global equity.
  • Bitcoin's market cap accounts for over a third of the total.

The crypto market cap -- the value of all the cryptocurrency tokens in circulation -- is currently sitting at $2.6 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data. It tipped the $3 trillion mark on Nov. 9, but has since fallen again. To give some context, the market caps of Apple and Microsoft, the two biggest companies in the world, are roughly $2.5 trillion each.

But it's a bit misleading to compare a whole industry to a single company. Here are four ways to understand that figure.

1. Crypto is still a small percentage of global equity

According to Statistica, the total value of global equity trading worldwide was $37.69 trillion at the end of the second quarter of this year. At that point, crypto's market cap was about $1.4 trillion -- just 3.7% of that total.

For all the headlines and excitement around the crypto industry, it still only accounts for a small percentage of global equity.

2. Bitcoin accounts for more than a third of crypto's total market cap

Bitcoin (BTC), the first and largest cryptocurrency, has a market capitalization of around $1 trillion, which accounts for 38% of the whole industry.

While it's not realistic to compare the cryptocurrency industry to big companies, we can compare individual coins to similarly sized companies. Bitcoin's market cap puts it on a level with top-10 global companies like Tesla or Meta (Facebook).

3. There are now over 14,000 cryptocurrencies

According to CoinMarketCap, there are now over 14,000 available cryptocurrencies. Some of these are tiny and extremely difficult to find. Others are sizable businesses, attempting to solve real-world problems. That said, it's interesting to note the top 10 cryptocurrencies account for $2 trillion of the total market cap -- more than three-quarters of the total.

There are also 430 cryptocurrency exchanges, making it easier than ever to set up an account and trade. However, it's a good idea to stick to reputable exchanges that are licensed to operate where you live. That way, you're less likely to get caught up with scam exchanges.

4. The crypto market cap has grown 230% this year

At the start of this year, the total crypto market cap stood at $768 billion. Even taking into account the recent drop, it is still up over 230% since Jan. 1. Now, some coins have massively outperformed that -- for example, Solana's (SOL) price is up over 14,000%. But some coins have also failed. And others, like Squid Game (SQUID), turned out to be huge scams.

What’s next for crypto?

Even the staunchest crypto critics can't deny the incredible growth the cryptocurrency industry has seen this year. What that means for 2022 and beyond depends a lot on whether you see value in cryptocurrencies, and how blockchain technology might impact our lives.

For example, perhaps -- like many Bitcoin critics -- you believe cryptocurrency has no inherent value. If that's the case, the rise of cryptocurrency prices will only reinforce the view that this is a bubble that could eventually burst, leaving investors with nothing.

But you might think cryptocurrencies will be the medium of exchange of the future, or that they represent the next internet, and blockchain technology could be transformative. In that case, you may think the stats above are just the beginning -- and that 3.7% of global equity value is only the start.

Whichever side of the fence you fall on, one risk that shouldn't be underestimated is increased crypto regulation. Many governments worldwide have not yet released clear guidelines on how cryptocurrency will be regulated. As this becomes clearer, it will likely have a big impact on how the industry develops, for better or worse.

Keep it in perspective

coins producing gains of over 5,000% in less than a year, it's understandable to want some exposure to the crypto industry. But given there are also significant risks to these investments, it's also important to balance that exposure with lower-risk investments.

Even with the extraordinary gains we've seen, cryptocurrencies still only account for a small fraction of the global economy. As an investor, that fact alone can help keep this new market in perspective.

It makes sense to ensure that cryptocurrency only makes up a small part of your overall investment portfolio. That way, if the crypto critics are correct and the market crashes to nothing, you'll minimize your losses. And if they're wrong, you'll still be able to reap rewards.

Buy and sell crypto on an expert picked exchange

There are hundreds of platforms around the world that are waiting to give you access to thousands of cryptocurrencies. And to find the one that's right for you, you'll need to decide what features that matter most to you.

To help you get started, our independent experts have sifted through the options to bring you some of our best cryptocurrency exchanges for 2021. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Cardano's Cryptocurrency Is Sinking Today

ADA's price is falling after eToro announced it would limit trading of the cryptocurrency for U.S. users. It's been a day of sell-offs for many leading cryptocurrencies and altcoins, and Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is moving lower in the pullback. The blockchain network's ADA token was down roughly 7% over the previous 24 hours of trading as of 4:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and it had been down as much 10.4% earlier in the day.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Up 10,923% to 61,451,955% in 2021

The aggregate market value of cryptocurrencies is up more than 19-fold since March 2020. If you invested in stocks during the coronavirus crash, there's a good chance you're sitting pretty right now. The benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled since hitting its pandemic low in March 2020. But if...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Btc
The Motley Fool

Black Friday Sales Come Early for Cryptocurrency Investors: 2 Top Tokens That Just Went on Sale

Various market-related headwinds have conspired with token-related concerns to provide attractive opportunities for long-term cryptocurrency investors. Cardano's troubles of late relating to delisting concerns and the pace of adoption by developers may prove to be short-lived. Security token cryptocurrency Tezos has tremendous upside long-term, despite market-related headwinds. For investors looking...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Cryptocurrency valuations are softening in the near term. But the future is still bright. Investors should bet on assets with brand recognition and compelling use cases. The two tokens below have what it takes to meet these criteria. Cryptocurrency assets are flashing signs of weakness in the latter half of...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
dailyhodl.com

800% Rally for One Ethereum-Based DeFi Altcoin Likely, According to Top Crypto Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst says that an enormous near-10X rally for one altcoin is more likely than not. The pseudonymous analyst known as Credible Crypto tells his 267,000 Twitter followers that CRV, the governance token of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve, is destined to reach $40, roughly an 811% gain from current prices.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

The next big cryptocurrency: Seven altcoins set to explode in 2022

Not many predicted the events of the past 2 years. In 2021, Bitcoin had a massive surge. Its price has reached an all-time high (ATH) of $68,521 in November. Crypto market capitalization now stands at $2.91 trillion. In the meantime, the DeFi market in particular has gained popularity among investors. It grew by almost $100 billion since the beginning of 2021 and reached a $112 billion market cap.
MARKETS
The Independent

Ethereum is a better bet than bitcoin, JPMorgan says

Ethereum could be a better bet for investors than bitcoin, according to US banking giant JPMorgan Chase.The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 500 per cent in 2021, compared to a 96 per cent rise for BTC, and now has a market cap roughly half that of bitcoin’s.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketOne of the reasons for investors to place their faith in Ethereum (ether) over bitcoin is the utility that its underlying technology offers, a recent research note from JPMorgan claimed.It has already played a leading role in the emerging industry...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

‘Ten years from now… Everybody’s gonna wish they just bought more Bitcoin’

Despite heightened adoption and acceptance, it can’t be denied that the whole cryptocurrency industry is perceived to be a high-risk investment. In fact, many are averse to the constant market volatility, scams, hacks, rug pulls, and speculation plaguing the market. This is, perhaps, even truer for the DeFi sector. Especially...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Does It Mean to Buy the Dips?

Some of you may have heard the phrase "buy the dips" at some point in your personal or working life, or somewhere in your investment education. Here you'll learn what "buying the dip" means, how the strategy works, and how to manage risks associated with the technique. What does buying...
STOCKS
Itproportal

More apps are being used more than ever before - What does this mean for company data?

Managing a remote workforce brings with it a unique set of challenges - ranging from establishing a remote IT infrastructure to maintaining company culture while people are distributed. But one of the greatest obstacles associated with remote work is also perhaps one of the most overlooked: mitigating the risk of dispersed data while ensuring communication between customers, prospects, vendors, and colleagues remains fluid. This becomes particularly important when you consider just how many collaboration applications have flooded the workplace since Covid-19. According to identity security company Okta, large companies today report using an average of 175 apps, with smaller organizations deploying as many as 73 apps on average.
CELL PHONES
investmentu.com

What Does it Mean to Exercise an Option?

For stock traders, options offer the power to capitalize on price speculation. They give investors control over when, how and even if they choose to buy or sell an underlying security. When they do, it’s called exercising the option. In basic terms, it means they’re choosing to activate a pre-purchased contract with certain rights attached to it.
MARKETS
Beta News

Hybrid working: What does it mean for IT?

It’s almost impossible to escape the phrase "hybrid working" at present. The pandemic has brought about changes to the office environment and the way we work that few would have predicted a few years ago. In fact, remote and hybrid working models now look to be a permanent fixture, given the success that many businesses have seen in recent months.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy