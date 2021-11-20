ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

By DAVID CRARY AP National Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Skanner News

Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wsgw.com

A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place – CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Debate
Indiana Gazette

Beyond Roe V. Wade

If you are pregnant and in need, come to the Catholic Church! That was the message of Cardinal John O’Connor 30 years ago when he founded the Sisters of Life in New York. That community of Catholic nuns were founded to protect and enhance the sanctity of human life. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MinnPost

Clear majorities of Americans want Roe v. Wade upheld

As a Constitution nerd, the long-standing Supreme Court ruling from Roe v. Wade has always struck me as a clever, generally successful compromise. But the idea that it was really rooted in the Constitution seemed bizarre, almost silly. As you know, under Roe, the court ruled that pregnancies could be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kurv.com

Poll Finds Strong Support For Roe V. Wade

A new poll finds strong support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision which led to the legalization of abortion. Sixty-percent of respondents in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll say the law should be upheld. The current Supreme Court will consider a big abortion case from Mississippi...
CONGRESS & COURTS
crescentcitytimes.com

Will Roe v Wade Be Overturned?

On the eve of Thanksgiving, consider this. In 2 weeks, the Supreme Court hears the most important abortion-related case in the last 50 years — Dobbs v. Jackson — which may very well result in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade altogether. This truly is a historic time for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

Aron Solomon: Will Dobbs Really End Roe v. Wade

In two weeks, on December 1st, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that came to the Court from the 5th Circuit. In the only case the Court will hear on that day, the 70 minutes set aside for oral argument could completely reshape abortion law in the United States.
JACKSON, MS
texasstandard.org

Abortion providers seek court battle over constitutionality of Texas’ restrictive law

On Wednesday, a state district court in Austin heard arguments in a consolidated case brought by 11 abortion providers and advocacy organizations against Texas Right to Life. The group opposes abortion, and was instrumental in drafting the Texas abortion law known as SB 8. The law allows individuals to sue those who seek abortions or assist anyone seeking them, after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy