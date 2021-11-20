ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, have marched through Vienna after the Austrian government announced a...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Croatia#Protest Riot#Associated Press Vienna#Ap#Austrian#Dutch#European
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Protests Erupt Across Several European And Australian Cities Over Vaccination Mandates

New restrictions on access for the unvaccinated and increasing mandates to be inoculated are sending protesters to the streets in Europe, Australia and other countries. Authorities in Rotterdam opened fire Friday on protesters during a demonstration against new restrictions on unvaccinated access to public facilities. At least seven people were injured and more than 20 people were arrested on Friday night. Protesters set fires and threw rocks over new measures that will curb access to restaurants and shops for the unvaccinated. Many European countries have stepped up restrictions on unvaccinated people. In Vienna, a crowd estimated in the thousands hit the streets after the Austrian government announced a full lockdown and a vaccine mandate. Meanwhile, Australia saw thousands gathered at rallies across the country as part of an international day of protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Demonstrators were out in force in  Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide.
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Croatia's truffle hunters seek habitat protection amid climate change

The sound of paws scurrying along the forest floor echoes through Croatia's northwestern woods, where the hunt for truffles is being threatened by climate change and deforestation -- stirring fears that the country's gastronomic goldmine may be at risk. Along with climate change and diminishing water tables, Muzica says poor forest management has also threatened future harvests, with officials giving preferential treatment to the timber industry.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kion546.com

Croatia defender Josip Stanisic tests positive for virus

MUNICH (AP) — Croatia says defender Josip Stanisic has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing for his country’s national team. German club Bayern Munich says he is in isolation at home and was fully vaccinated. Stanisic came off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Russia on Sunday. The result earned Croatia a place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. It was the 21-year-old right back’s third game for Croatia.
SOCCER
WHEC TV-10

Rioting erupts at coronavirus protest in Rotterdam

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that "there are injuries...
SOCCER
WFMZ-TV Online

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Austria

Protests erupt over virus rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia. Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, have marched through Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Demonstrations against virus restrictions also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday. They came a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam on Friday night. Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory COVID-19 passes needed in many European countries to enter restaurants, Christmas markets or sports events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Third night of rioting erupts over Dutch COVID-19 rules

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands on Sunday, the third night in a row that police clashed with mobs of angry youths who set fires and threw rocks to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Unrest was reported in locations including Leeuwarden and Groningen in the north, the eastern...
PROTESTS
NBC Miami

Protests Against Covid Rules and Lockdowns Erupt Across Europe

Protests against fresh Covid restrictions have continued to rock Europe over the weekend. There were demonstrations in Vienna, Brussels and Amsterdam against new Covid rules. Fresh coronavirus cases continue to surge across the continent. Protests against fresh Covid-19 restrictions have rocked Europe over the weekend, with demonstrations breaking out in...
PROTESTS
KEYT

Germany faces grim COVID milestone with leadership in flux

ESCHWEILER, Germany (AP) — Germany is inching toward the mark of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. The country’s leader-in-waiting announced plans Wednesday to create an expert team at the heart of the next government to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. German officials including outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors have been criticized for failing to take decisive steps to flatten the curve of infections during the transition period since September’s national election. Center-left leader Olaf Scholz is likely to be Germany’s next chancellor. He said staff in nursing homes will be required to get vaccinated. Resistance to getting the COVID-19 shot remains strong with vaccination rates stalled at 68% of the population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s would-be governing parties are vowing to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change. They announced an agreement Wednesday that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany’s leadership a bit to the left after 16 years under the center-right Merkel. She gained plaudits for her handling of a series of crises over the years. Scholz signaled that the country’s foreign policy would not change much. Scholz’s Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats are set to take the reins just as Germany faces its biggest surge of coronavirus infections in the pandemic so far.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy