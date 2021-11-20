ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester vs Chelsea final score: Blues hammer Foxes

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester vs Chelsea saw the Blues dominate from start to finish as they extended their lead atop the Premier League table. Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante scored in the first half to set Chelsea on their way and Christian Pulisic jumped off the bench to seal the 3-0 win as Thomas...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Chelsea player ratings as clinical Chelsea edges out Leicester to stay on the top of Premier League table

Chelsea didn’t lose their momentum after the international break and restart their campaign against Leicester with an emphatic 3-0 win. Right from the 1st minute, Tuchel’s men were pressing high to score and Chelsea get their 1st goal in the 14th minute by Chilwell’s corner courtesy of header by Rudiger. Then Kante joins the party and scores to give Chelsea 2-0 lead in 28th minute itself. In the 1st half, Leicester had some half chances to score but it was denied by offside but in 2nd half, Chelsea dominated the game completely and in the end, substitute Pulisic scored to give 3-0 win away from home.
Leicester vs Chelsea: Three things to look for as Premier League returns

There is nothing like the anticipation of seeing Chelsea back in action after an international break, is there? Several players, obligated to perform their duties to their countries, return to Cobham this week and will travel to the East Midlands for Saturday’s early kick-off against Leicester City subsequently. Thomas Tuchel’s men were perhaps unlucky to go into the international break on the back of a draw, but preparations presently would be geared towards achieving a significantly better outcome when league football returns this upcoming weekend. There is, after all, a position at the top of the table for Chelsea to protect.
EPL Week 12 Betting Breakfast: Leicester City vs. Chelsea

After another break for World Cup Qualifiers, the English Premier League is back and back with a bang! Familiar faces at the top of the league in Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool are joined by the surprising West Ham United, who find themselves in the thick of the league battle after 11 weeks of play. League leaders Chelsea kick off this week’s action as they travel north to take on Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City. Also, on tap is a classic big club rivalry between Liverpool and Arsenal. After an upset loss to West Ham, Liverpool welcome the resurgent Gunners to Anfield, who are unbeaten in 9 and can join the top four party with a triumph at fortress Anfield. Check all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Coral – Leicester v Chelsea Offer

It’s Leicester v Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and you don’t want to miss this Coral free bet offer! Place a £5.00+ pre-match bet on Leicester v Chelsea and Coral will give us a £5.00 free bet to use in play. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £3.60 and here’s how…
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel ‘worried’ by Ben Chilwell injury after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has admitted fears over Ben Chilwell’s knee injury in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League demolition of Juventus Chilwell and N’Golo Kante hobbled out of Chelsea’s thumping of Juventus at Stamford Bridge, with both picking up knee concerns.Chelsea boss Tuchel admitted hoping for the best on both counts, but conceded England wing-back Chilwell has the more concerning complaint.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner struck to sink sorry Juventus, who were unable to live with the rampant Blues.Now Chelsea will be left to sweat on France midfielder Kante and England star Chilwell’s availability for Sunday’s Premier League...
VIDEO: N’Golo Kante scores beauty vs. Leicester

N’Golo Kante showed off his goalscoring prowess for Chelsea as he surged forward into the box on several occasions and finished one of his many chances off with a beautiful strike. He doesn’t score many, and he hasn’t scored many better than this one. Attack-minded Kante delivers. We have seen...
Leicester vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea visit Leicester City on Saturday knowing victory will, at least briefly, see the club move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Thomas Tuchel’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all front, following their European glory last spring, and remain out in front despite dropping two points in a wasteful draw at home against Burnley last time out. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leicester face ChelseaThe Blues’ bad luck with injuries showed in that fixture, with Tuchel’s side failing to capitalise on their overwhelming dominance, but...
Chelsea midfielder Kante: Always special to score and win against Leicester

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was delighted with his goal in victory at Leicester City. That it came against his former club only added to its significance, and after the shot bent into the corner of the net Kante couldn't contain a big smile spreading across his face. It crowned a typically enterprising run from the middle of the park.
N’Golo Kanté happy to score against former team Leicester City, continue Chelsea’s great Premier League form

A great performance by Chelsea at King Power Stadium against Leicester City was crowned by a 3-0 win over the hosts. The Blues were in their dominant selves throughout the match, in large part thanks to great work by Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté. The latter would even get in the scoresheet, with a great solo run and long-distance goal for our second score of the day.
