The Jackson City Council approved a rezoning of a property to allow for high-density residential development and approved the emergency shutdown of the Pitt Street Bridge. Meeting on Monday, November 22, the City Council approved on a unanimous vote the rezoning of a property near the corner of Sutter Street and Argonaut Lane that allows for multi-unit apartments and could allow as many as 30 new units on the approximately 61,000-square foot property. Obstacles remain for any proposed project as the site is near the recently rebuilt Argonaut Mine tailing dam and arsenic and other heavy metals in the soil will have to be dealt with along with regular concerns over parking and traffic circulation.

JACKSON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO