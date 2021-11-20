Steelers are activating Ben Roethlisberger to 53-man roster

With the expectation of starting the Steelers Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Chargers, Ben Roethlisberger will be activated to the team’s 53-ma roster, per Burt Lauten, Steelers director of communications.

As we know, Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID last Saturday and Mason Rudolph got a helmet versus the Detroit Lions.

As a precautionary measure, the Steelers prepared Rudolph to start against Los Angeles. Roethlisberger participated in meetings virtually but spent the entire week in COVID protocols.

The last time a similar situation occurred, Roethlisberger was a close contact of tight end Vance McDonald. After days of quarantine and no practice, Roethlisberger came out and had the best game of the season with 333 yards, 4 touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Bengals.