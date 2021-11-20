ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

A local’s guide to Turin: five great things to do

By Interview by John Brunton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40MHeK_0d2kTIXK00

Silvia Ceriani lives in Turin and works for the Slow Food movement on events such as Terra Madre , Slow Cheese and the Slow Wine Fair

Food

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCEV9_0d2kTIXK00
Cheeses at the Antica Tettoia dell’Orologio market. Illustration: Henrietta Haworth/The Guardian

Nothing in Turin compares to the spectacle put on each Saturday at Porta Palazzo market . Out in the main square, outside the two covered markets, are raucous fishmongers and the cheapest fruit and vegetables stalls. My advice is to forget the modern Mercato Centrale – it’s more a trumped-up restaurant mall trying to look like Barcelona’s famous Boqueria – and head for the Antica Tettoia dell’Orologio , perfect for cheeses, salami and even white truffles. Then carry on out the back for the outdoor farmers’ market, where contadini sell incredible vegetables and wild herbs.

Turin is terrific for discovering Piedmont cuisine. My two favourite restaurants are in the centre. Consorzio is for adventurous offal enthusiasts: veal sweetbreads and heart roasted with cherries and wild herbs, and ravioli filled with Turin’s classic finanziera – a sweet-and-sour stew which includes veal brain and rooster crests among other scary ingredients.

Vegetarians needn’t despair though – at Antonio Chiodi Latini the chef cooks sublimely creative vegan fare: even the simplest dish, insalata mista , is a stupendous mix of ingredients, colours and aromas.

Green space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqaF6_0d2kTIXK00
A view of the Alps from the Faro della Vittoria. Photograph: Massimo Dallaglio/Alamy

Turin has many green spaces, from huge parks to romantic squares. But during lockdowns I found a signposted walk from Isabella Bridge over the Po, following Corso Moncalieri on the right bank into Parco Leopardi, then winding up to the Faro della Vittoria – a bronze statue at the highest point. The views over Turin are wonderful. The statue is a first world war memorial and the path is lined with tributes to fallen soldiers. I found it quite emotional during the Covid period.

Inspiration

Far from the crowds that visit our most famous cultural spots – the Egyptian Museum and the avant garde OGR arts hub – my inspiring place is the Museo dell’Uomo on Corso Massimo d’Azeglio. It’s actually three 19th-century museums in an immense palazzo, dedicated to, respectively, the weird and wonderful worlds of human anatomy , criminal anthropology and exotic wax fruits . They immerse me in the ambience of 19th-century Turin – a dark, macabre city of fanatical collectors, and a perfect contrast with the outside world, where everyone is glued to their smartphones.

Neighbourhood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kV4K0_0d2kTIXK00
Eataly showcases Slow Food produce. Photograph: Daniele Baldi/Demotix/Corbis

To get a feel for Turin’s unique industrial history – we were the Detroit of Italy – take the metro to Lingotto. It’s 10 minutes from the grandiose city centre, but feels like another world, created around early-20th-century factories. The former Fiat factory that gives the neighbourhood its name is forging a new identity, with the Agnelli collection art gallery, and its mythical rooftop – a colossal racetrack where cars were tested – is about to open to the public, filled with flowers, plants and herbs. The factory that used to make Carpano vermouth now houses Eataly , showcasing Slow Food produce, and next door is the newly opened Green Pea , a futuristic, 100%-sustainable mall. Lingotto is quiet at night, but don’t miss a cocktail at my favourite watering hole, the utterly kitsch Il Coguaro (Cougar) bar.

Nightlife

Turin is the home of the aperitvo. Unfortunately, this has mushroomed into the trend of apericena (formed by adding cena – dinner – to aperitivo), where the price of the drink rises to about €10, accompanied by a buffet of pasta, salads and pizza. It sounds great but I avoid it as the quality of the food is poor, and not even that cheap as you inevitably order a second drink. Much better is a genuine bar with great music like Lanificio San Salvatore , where they make their own vermouth – a big trend here – inspired by a recipe invented in India by an eccentric 19th-century Piedmontese entrepreneur.

Stay

Near the Porta Palazzo market, the hip rooms of the 1820 San Giors hotel (doubles from €84 room-only) are all decorated by local artists.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Our best Christmas food gifts – with recipes

Cheese biscuits, brittle and fig jam: Yotam Ottolenghi’s Christmas gifts for food lovers. A trio of presents that you’ll want for Christmas dinner: a ginger nut brittle to serve as is or to blitz into a toast-topping paste, crumbly cheese biscuits and an enticingly easy fig jam. Three jars that...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Art Museum#Vegan#Arts#Food Drink#Slow Food#Terra Madre#Slow Cheese#Mercato Centrale#Alamy Turin#Parco Leopardi#The Faro Della Vittoria#Covid
Robb Report

How This Little French Brewery Came to Make One of the World’s Best Beers

At the recent World Beer Awards in London, a 45-member judging panel sought out a pale beer to crown the globe’s finest. They tasted a variety of styles from kolschs to blondes to pale ales and a host of brews in between. The title didn’t go to Germany or America or Belgium or the Czech Republic, as you might have expected. Instead, they found the world’s best pale beer tucked into the corner of northwestern France.  Now, Brasserie du Pays Flamand’s Anosteké Blonde’s victory this past September is drawing the attention of international beer lovers to the pocket of French Flanders...
DRINKS
303magazine.com

A Local’s Guide to a Golden Getaway

Just 12 miles from Denver, Golden’s small-town American charm makes it a perfect late-fall destination to relax, recharge and reinspire before the holiday season. The former gold rush town serves as a basecamp for a great weekend of mountain exploring and enticing drinking and dining experiences. Really, it’s a Denverite’s gem for its ability to offer a mountain getaway, minus the long drive.
GOLDEN, CO
magneticmag.com

Dirtybird's Guide To The Great Outdoors

Recently, Dirtybird hosted its annual Campout music festival, bringing in a huge roster of the finest in tech house. Seeing as the theme is based on summer camp, we asked some of the artists for their best tips on how to ensure you have a great camping experience. E.R.N.E.S.T.O. Earplugs...
HOBBIES
959theriver.com

Five Things to Do This Weekend if You Want a Stress-Free Thanksgiving

If you haven’t started getting ready for the BIG meal and family Thanksgiving gathering, you better hop to it. Want a stress-free Turkey Day…here is what you can do this weekend to put your mind at ease in just 5 easy steps. 1. Pick your recipes. Decide what you’d like...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
visitgreatfallsmontana.org

According to Instagram: Top 3 Things to do in Great Falls, Montana

We had our Instagram followers share their favorite things to do in Great Falls the other week. Typically, we share photos on our Instagram that highlight day hikes, day trips, and scenic drives from Great Falls that showcase our diverse landscapes and show opportunities for nature photography. But for this particular post, we asked them to share their favorite things to do in town. So here are your official top 3 things to do in Great Falls list, according to the best followers:
MONTANA STATE
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

This week brings many fun activities. Celebrate Thanksgiving activities and then check out all of the holiday events. The Jaguars and Icemen are having games this week as well. Check out some tasty restaurants such as River and Post, Prospect 5 Points, and more! There are also some concerts and other events to see! Read below to make plans for this week and beyond.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Apartment Therapy

9 of the Biggest Living Room Trends to Look Out For in 2022, According to Designers

No one can predict what the future will hold, but designers do have a pretty strong sense of what to expect when it comes to trends that will be making waves in living rooms come 2022. I spoke with nine design pros, who each chimed in regarding the looks and techniques you’ll definitely want to consider incorporating for an on-trend living space next year.
INTERIOR DESIGN
LiveScience

Massive hoard of Roman-era silver coins unearthed in Germany

More than 5,500 silver coins buried by a river about 1,800 years ago are now in the hands of archaeologists, following the hoard's discovery in Augsburg, Germany. At the time of the coins' burial, the Roman Empire was in full swing, with its coinage reaching all corners of its territory and beyond.
WORLD
Daily Mail

The room where Roman gladiators waited to die in Britain: Holding cell is discovered in an amphitheatre in Kent where wild animals and fighters were held ahead of their fights 2,000 years ago

It was once a grand Roman amphitheatre that entertained 5,000 spectators with gladiatorial contests, wild beast hunting and the odd execution of a criminal on the Kent coast. And now archaeologists have uncovered evidence of a holding cell for those who were about to meet their fate in the ancient arena in Richborough 2,000 years ago, English Heritage has revealed.
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘Most exciting’ Roman mosaic in a century uncovered beneath English farm

Archaeologists have hailed the discovery of a late Roman mosaic beneath a field in Rutland as the “most exciting” find of its type in the UK for a century.The artwork is the first in Britain to represent scenes from the Iliad, including the battle between the Greek hero Achilles and the Trojan prince Hector, which takes place towards the end of the epic poem.In fact, only a handful of mosaics with similar representations have been uncovered across Europe.Given how unusual the mosaic is, the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) has – on the advice of Historic England...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy