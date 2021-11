Kerry Kelly Novich was raised by one of the most iconic stars from Hollywood’s golden era – but she insisted her childhood was "ordinary." Gene Kelly, the beloved song-and-dance man who starred in films like "Singin’ in the Rain," "On the Town," "Anchors Aweigh" and "An American in Paris," passed away in 1996 at age 83. The actor appeared in 45 films and his successful career in Hollywood spanned a half-century. Today, he is still revered as a pioneer in dance on film.

