One dead in Greensboro officer-involved shooting

This Thanksgiving, a Raleigh family is celebrating a new baby who came into this world early on a wing and a prayer. Little Analia Acevedo Castaneda's mom, Liliana Castaneda Avilia, said her due date was Dec. 23. Liliana had been visiting family in Mexico and was on a flight to Atlanta when she started having contractions. Luckily, there was a nurse onboard.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO