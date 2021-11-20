ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Expected To Web Up Record Breaking Opening Weekend This December

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

Box Office Pro has shared early domestic box office projections for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it looks like the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures blockbuster will break records. Right now, they're estimating a $135 million - $185 million North American debut, with an eventual domestic haul of $375 million - $525 million;...

www.comicbookmovie.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Way Home’ and the End of Spider-Man

“They’re starting to come through, and I can’t stop them!” Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) warning may be bad news for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), but it’s a long-awaited payoff for eager audiences who have waded through years of rumors and theories about the effect the multiverse will have on Parker, the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC). The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases a film that is shaping up to be a Spider-Man event — the scale of an Avengers movie — and will bring together three generations of fans who...
Inside the Magic

Spider-Man Actor Disappointed By ‘No Way Home’ Snub

There’s at least one Spider-Man actor we know for sure that won’t make an appearance in Jon Watts’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). While Sony Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have not confirmed participation in Marvel’s Tom Holland threequel, Spidey fans fully expect to see multiple Peter Parkers meet up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
flickeringmyth.com

Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman and Lizard team up in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have released the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while it’s certainly keeping any potential Spider-Men cameos from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield tightly under wraps that’s not the case when it comes to the villains, with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker finding himself going up against the Sinister Five of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro, Sandman and Lizard! Watch the new trailer here…
hypebeast.com

Tom Holland Reveals 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is a Lot Darker Than Expected

In a recent interview with Total Film, Tom Holland divulged that the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home is not as light-hearted as the previous films. Specifically, Holland hints to fans that, “People will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film. It’s dark and it’s sad and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through.” Holland seemed to be excited that he was able to discover another side of Peter Parker, tapping into another dimension as an actor. When speaking about this version of Peter, Holland said, “He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Sony Expected To Share Update About SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Trailer Online Debut Before Tuesday

Yesterday, it was revealed that Sony Pictures is holding an event on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles that will see a select number of fans treated to the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer on the big screen. "Big" surprises have also been promised, and we're guessing free merch and perhaps appearances from the movie's cast could be what that's referring to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Green Goblin Gets Closer on New Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) glides again on the new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Nearly 20 years after the green-suited supervillain terrorized New York City in 2002's Spider-Man, dying when he's impaled by his own glider in battle with the Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) of his universe, Norman Osborn is born again — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gobbie returns alongside Spider-Man 2's Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and other sinister supervillains from across the Multiverse, unleashed when the MCU's Spider-Man (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a dangerous spell with unforeseen consequences for Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man universes.
cinelinx.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Breakdown

It’s been a long wait and fans have been losing their minds but we finally have the second trailer for the eagerly anticipated Spidey sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailer for Sony/Marvel’s multiversal movie is packed with cameos, references, and blink and you miss moments that are well worth delving into. As such, we thought we’d take a look at what all is going on in this impressive trailer. We’ll be assuming most people have seen the trailer at this point and talking about worthwhile info rather than walking you through the whole trailer step by step.
WDW News Today

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Releasing Two Days Early in U.K. on December 15

The much-anticipated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be hitting theaters on December 15 in the U.K. — two days earlier than the U.S.A. release on December 17. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man trilogy. It is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It stars MCU veterans Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J.B. Smoove, and Benedict Wong. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are reprising their villain roles from Sam Raimi’s and Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man” films respectively.
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Hints He Is 'Chasing Spiders' in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Should I give up or should I just give keep chasing spiders... There have been a lot of speculations from fans that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the newly-released second trailer didn't confirm the long-time rumor, it did confirm however that the villains from the past Spider-Man films will be returning. Now, one of them took to social media and hinted that the long-time rumor might be true after all.
epicstream.com

Spider-Man Plans After No Way Home Have Been Reportedly Revealed

The anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been huge as it is expected to venture into the multiverse and feature the rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But fans are also wondering what happens next for Tom Holland's Spider-Man after the film. Will he stay in the MCU? Will he move to Sony's Spider-Verse? Now, we may finally know the answer to that.
Syracuse.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer; Drake, Ye end beef; ‘Don’t Look Up’ trailer: Buzz

MJ (Zendaya) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) kiss in the new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which also features Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. SlashFilm reports it also may be setting it up a “Sinister Six” movie with Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Rhys Ifans as The Lizard and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman. Will they all eventually meet Tom Hardy’s Venom? Or other Spider-Men? “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swings into theaters Dec. 17.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Andrew Garfield Finally Responds To Leaked SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Video: "At This Point...I'm Done!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been plagued by leaks, and it's beginning to feel a lot like some of them have deliberately been dropped online by Sony Pictures as a way of stealthily marketing the movie. After all, we still don't know if they're real or not, but the apparent confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie is half the reason fans are so excited about it!
