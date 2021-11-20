ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera for ‘Refusing to Speak’ About Conservatorship

By Daniel Kreps
Laredo Morning Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears called out her fellow TRL-era pop star Christina Aguilera on social media for “refusing to speak” about Spears’ now-terminated conservatorship. In an Instagram story posted late Friday, Spears shared a video of Aguilera speaking to the press during this week’s Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. A reporter asked Aguilera...

www.lmtonline.com

