Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently Builds Dread

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
 5 days ago

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one!...

Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Ghosts’ Hippie Bank Robbery Is a Blast

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one! Spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Excellent Ensemble, Clever Storytelling Give Showtime’s Yellowjackets Its Sting

Showtime's “Yellowjackets” is a unique hybrid series—part family drama, part survival story, part horror movie, part coming-of-age flick. This kind of Prestige TV Stew often leads to inconsistent storytelling and characters, but the opposite happens with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s show, which gets richer and richer with each episode. I’m a big proponent for weekly episodes—shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Lotus” wouldn’t have been cultural phenomena if they had dropped on a streaming service and been forgotten a week later. However, there is something incredibly bingeable about Showtime’s excellent new show in that the writing here keeps building on itself, growing in potency as we get to know these characters better and better, courtesy of one of the best ensembles of the season. The metronome on this show ticks between character development on one side and plot twists/revelations on the other with such a fantastic rhythm that it becomes mesmerizing. Even at its most extreme (and it gets pretty extreme), it holds together. I only hope it gets the “buzz” it deserves.
TV SERIES
Hopewell Valley News

Which new shows are ‘can’t miss’?

Question: I’m wondering which fall shows are “can’t miss” for you? —CCM Matt Roush: There aren’t nearly as many new network shows to pick from as there used to be. I just reviewed both Ghosts and The Wonder Years very positively as the fall’s breakout comedies. They’re both terrific in very different ways, and I haven’t missed an episode of either yet. I had high expectations for The Wonder Years, given my fondness for the original series, but Ghosts is a particularly delightful surprise. Elsewhere, I’ve already made my admiration known for the ambitions of NBC’s Ordinary Joe, and I’m trying to find time to catch up on Fox’s intriguing The Big Leap to see how it’s coming along. Beyond that, the only new show I’m watching avidly — make that hate-watching — is NBC’s La Brea as the guiltiest of cheesy pleasures.
TV SERIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Yellowjackets

A genre mashup that blends smoothly, Yellowjackets presents an absorbing mystery with plenty of sting. The percentage of Approved Tomatometer Critics who have given this movie a positive review. AUDIENCE SCORE 100%. Average Rating: 4.8/5. Total Count: 5. The percentage of users who rated this 3.5 stars or higher. Rate...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Beyond the wilderness

Following the big premiere today, of course it makes sense to want more info on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2! This episode will need to build upon what is a fascinating premise, which is about both physical and mental survival. We know that a number of the man characters make...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Yellowjackets episode 2 release date and preview: When does the next episode come out?

Showtime released the Yellowjackets premiere a week early, meaning we’ve had to wait longer for Yellowjackets episode 2. When does the new episode release?. As thrilling as it is when networks and streaming services release premieres early, it does come with the unfortunate side effect of waiting longer for the next episode to release. It’s especially glaring in the case of Showtime’s new psychological horror series Yellowjackets, which delivered a thrilling premiere episode. Having to wait an entire extra week between the premiere and the second episode is a little torturous.
TV SERIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Euphoria' Season 2 trailer is here

The next season of "Euphoria" looks pretty "irresponsible." At least that's a bit of the theme based on the new trailer for the second season of the acclaimed HBO drama. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.) Emmy winner Zendaya as Rue is featured dancing and singing along to the...
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ray Donovan’: Showtime Unveils Trailer & Sets Premiere For Feature Film Follow-Up

You can’t outrun your legacy, it seems. Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for its feature film follow-up to Liev Schreiber-fronted drama Ray Donovan.  The network has also dated the movie, launching it on Friday January 14 at 9pm. This comes almost exactly two years since the season seven finale aired on the premium network, which canceled the show after the final episode. The film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey, played by Jon Voight, in the wind and Schreiber’s Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the...
MOVIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Marvel Wishes You a Happy Holidays in the ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye Season 1, Episode 1.]. If you’re looking for a little Christmas cheer, Marvel’s got plenty in Hawkeye’s first episode. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree? Check. Dramatic sequences set to “Carol of the Bells?” Check. Powdery snow dusting the New York streets? Check.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

HBO has officially ordered The Weeknd’s drama series “The Idol,” Variety has learned. The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors...
TV & VIDEOS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Hawkeye' misses the mark with an opening aimed at introducing Kate Bishop

Marvel might have reached into its quiver once too often with "Hawkeye," at least based on the first two episodes, which offer a slow start tilted more toward the character of Kate Bishop than the titular Clint Barton. Amusing in places, this holiday-themed series makes jokes about trick arrows, but it's going to need a few more tricks up its sleeve.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Casts Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe

UPDATE (11/23): Britney Spears said she “just shot” for The Idol. It’s unclear if it’s for the upcoming series or a different project of the same name, but it is her first announced project since her conservatorship ended. “I just shot a movie titled ‘THE IDOL’ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere.” ...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Palm Beach”) heads the cast of crime drama series “The Twelve” marking his return to Australian TV series after a prolonged absence. The series, which will begin production in Sydney next week, is the flagship title of the 2022 originals slate being assembled by Australian pay-TV and streaming group Foxtel. Packaged as ten one-hour episodes, it tells the story of twelve jurors, ordinary Australians with struggles of their own, who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child. It will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia...
TV SERIES

