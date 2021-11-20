ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Yellowjackets’ Premiere Excellently Builds Dread

By Linda Maleh, TV Insider
 5 days ago

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one!...

Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Ghosts’ Hippie Bank Robbery Is a Blast

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one! Spoilers ahead.
Roger Ebert

Excellent Ensemble, Clever Storytelling Give Showtime’s Yellowjackets Its Sting

Showtime's “Yellowjackets” is a unique hybrid series—part family drama, part survival story, part horror movie, part coming-of-age flick. This kind of Prestige TV Stew often leads to inconsistent storytelling and characters, but the opposite happens with Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson’s show, which gets richer and richer with each episode. I’m a big proponent for weekly episodes—shows like “Mare of Easttown” and “The White Lotus” wouldn’t have been cultural phenomena if they had dropped on a streaming service and been forgotten a week later. However, there is something incredibly bingeable about Showtime’s excellent new show in that the writing here keeps building on itself, growing in potency as we get to know these characters better and better, courtesy of one of the best ensembles of the season. The metronome on this show ticks between character development on one side and plot twists/revelations on the other with such a fantastic rhythm that it becomes mesmerizing. Even at its most extreme (and it gets pretty extreme), it holds together. I only hope it gets the “buzz” it deserves.
Hopewell Valley News

Which new shows are ‘can’t miss’?

Question: I’m wondering which fall shows are “can’t miss” for you? —CCM Matt Roush: There aren’t nearly as many new network shows to pick from as there used to be. I just reviewed both Ghosts and The Wonder Years very positively as the fall’s breakout comedies. They’re both terrific in very different ways, and I haven’t missed an episode of either yet. I had high expectations for The Wonder Years, given my fondness for the original series, but Ghosts is a particularly delightful surprise. Elsewhere, I’ve already made my admiration known for the ambitions of NBC’s Ordinary Joe, and I’m trying to find time to catch up on Fox’s intriguing The Big Leap to see how it’s coming along. Beyond that, the only new show I’m watching avidly — make that hate-watching — is NBC’s La Brea as the guiltiest of cheesy pleasures.
FanSided

Yellowjackets episode 2 release date and preview: When does the next episode come out?

Showtime released the Yellowjackets premiere a week early, meaning we’ve had to wait longer for Yellowjackets episode 2. When does the new episode release?. As thrilling as it is when networks and streaming services release premieres early, it does come with the unfortunate side effect of waiting longer for the next episode to release. It’s especially glaring in the case of Showtime’s new psychological horror series Yellowjackets, which delivered a thrilling premiere episode. Having to wait an entire extra week between the premiere and the second episode is a little torturous.
Decider

‘Yellowjackets’

Showtime’s new drama Yellowjackets is not messing around. The deliciously macabre thriller follows a girls’ soccer team that barely survives a plane crash in the wilderness. In one timeline, set in 1996, we watch as the tight-knit Yellowjackets find their friendships tested by the trauma of the crash. In the other, set now, four survivors played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, and Christina Ricci struggle to keep the dark secrets of their time in the wilds quiet. Yellowjackets makes no bones about it: the girls eventually turn to cannibalism. But Yellowjackets also tests the audience with a number of wild mysteries. How did the girls get so desperate to hunt their own? Who is trying to provoke them in the present day? And is there a supernatural element to their story? Yellowjackets is a ferocious delight, full of dark humor and female gore.
thecinemaholic.com

Yellowjackets Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

The Showtime horror-drama series ‘Yellowjackets’ is dark, disturbing, and sinfully delicious. The narrative shifts between 1996, when a group of young soccer players was forced to spend 19 months in the inhospitable snowy landscape, and 2021, when the survivors of the ordeal are still dealing with the ramifications of their experience.
FanSided

How to watch Yellowjackets episode 2 online live tonight

If you’re like me and you watched Yellowjackets two weeks ago because Showtime released the premiere a week early, then you’re absolutely dying for Yellowjackets episode 2. Finally, after an extra week of wait time, the second episode of this excellent new survival thriller is coming out tonight!. The premiere...
nbcrightnow.com

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 2: Bringing Arrows to a Gunfight (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Disney+ series Hawkeye, Season 1 episode 2.]. At a pivotal moment in Hawkeye’s second episode, Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) comes crashing through a glass ceiling in hopes of rescuing Clint (Jeremy Renner) from a group of mobsters. She lands right at their feet and is shocked to find them pointing, well, a lot more than a few arrows at her. “I didn’t realize we were supposed to bring guns!” she exclaims.
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
nbcrightnow.com

Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘The Night Agent’

Netflix has found its leads for its upcoming series The Night Agent, as Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan join the political thriller. Created by Shawn Ryan and based on author Matthew Quirk’s 2019 New York Times bestseller, The Night Agent is a character-based, action-thriller revolving around a low-level FBI agent working as a phone operator in the basement of the White House. One night, the phone actually rings, propelling the agent into a wild and dangerous conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Drops Episode 3 Teaser, Declares You ‘Don’t Want to Miss This’

The new season of “Yellowstone” continues tonight, with Episode 3 promising conflict, hard goodbyes, and some much-needed answers. To kick off today’s episode, titled “All I See Is You,” the official “Yellowstone” Twitter account posted an awesome 30-second teaser. They captioned the post, “You don’t want to miss this. An all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV airs TONIGHT at 8/7c, only on @ParamountNet.”
Deadline

‘Ray Donovan’: Showtime Unveils Trailer & Sets Premiere For Feature Film Follow-Up

You can’t outrun your legacy, it seems. Showtime has unveiled the first trailer for its feature film follow-up to Liev Schreiber-fronted drama Ray Donovan.  The network has also dated the movie, launching it on Friday January 14 at 9pm. This comes almost exactly two years since the season seven finale aired on the premium network, which canceled the show after the final episode. The film picks up where season seven left off, with Mickey, played by Jon Voight, in the wind and Schreiber’s Ray determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the...
Deadline

Pete Holmes’ CBS Comedy ‘Smallwood’ Retitled ‘How We Roll’ As Episode Order Adjusted

Smallwood, the upcoming CBS bowling comedy starring Crashing’s Pete Holmes, has been given a striking new name and had its episode order adjusted. The multi-camera comedy, which is in production, has been retitled How We Roll. Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the series stars Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do...
