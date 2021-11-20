ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conflict over abortion laws won't abate if Roe v. Wade falls

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn both sides of America’s abortion debate, activists are convinced that Roe v. Wade — the...

The Skanner News

Supreme Court Could Redefine When a Fetus Becomes a Person, Upholding Abortion Limits While Preserving the Privacy Right Under Roe v. Wade

Since the Supreme Court recognized a constitutional right to abortion almost 50 years ago, a powerful legal movement has sought to overturn the ruling, while abortion rights advocates have fought to protect it. On Dec. 1, 2021, the court will hear a case many believe will force the conservative justices...
wsgw.com

A majority supports keeping Roe v. Wade in place – CBS News poll

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear an abortion case that poses a challenge to Roe v. Wade, most Americans want that 1973 ruling concerning abortion to remain in place. If it is overturned and the matter is left up to the states, a majority would want abortion in their own state to be legal in all or most cases: more than six in 10 say so. Only 14% would want their state to make it illegal in all cases.
The New Yorker

If Roe v. Wade Goes, What Next?

Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. The Supreme Court, with a 6–3 majority of conservative Justices, is hearing critical cases on abortion rights. If it approves restrictive state laws, large swaths of the country might quickly ban abortion. Jia Tolentino co-hosts a special episode on the future of abortion rights in America, which includes a discussion of the doctrine of privacy that is now in jeopardy, a visit to the Mississippi clinic at the center of one of the court cases, and a conversation with abortion activists in Mexico. Just after celebrating the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico, they began strategizing how to help pregnant people north of the border, in Texas, which recently banned nearly all abortion.
kurv.com

Poll Finds Strong Support For Roe V. Wade

A new poll finds strong support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision which led to the legalization of abortion. Sixty-percent of respondents in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll say the law should be upheld. The current Supreme Court will consider a big abortion case from Mississippi...
audacy.com

New poll: Nation still supports Roe v. Wade, disapproves of new Texas abortion law

A new poll is showing the country as a whole widely disapproves of the latest anti-abortion legislation in Texas and approves of upholding Roe v. Wade. The poll, conducted jointly by the Washington Post and ABC News, showed respondents voted by a nearly 2-to-1 margin that the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade should be upheld, with 60% voting “uphold” over “overturn.”
dailyutahchronicle.com

Hibben: A Roe v. Wade Reversal Could Mean the End of an Unbiased Supreme Court

This December, the Supreme Court will start hearing arguments of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged a Mississippi law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the only abortion provider in the state, succeeded in blocking the law. Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to decide if pre-viability bans violate the Constitution.
crescentcitytimes.com

Will Roe v Wade Be Overturned?

On the eve of Thanksgiving, consider this. In 2 weeks, the Supreme Court hears the most important abortion-related case in the last 50 years — Dobbs v. Jackson — which may very well result in a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade altogether. This truly is a historic time for...
insidernj.com

The Forthcoming Reversal of Roe v. Wade: A Pathway for Phil Murphy into the 2024 Democratic Presidential Sweepstakes

Those who follow closely the deliberations and decisions of the United States Supreme Court are sending a warning to news viewers everywhere: The US Supreme Court within the next six months is likely to overturn the landmark decision in the case of Roe v. Wade. Such a reversal will effectively end all federal protection for a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
texasstandard.org

Abortion providers seek court battle over constitutionality of Texas’ restrictive law

On Wednesday, a state district court in Austin heard arguments in a consolidated case brought by 11 abortion providers and advocacy organizations against Texas Right to Life. The group opposes abortion, and was instrumental in drafting the Texas abortion law known as SB 8. The law allows individuals to sue those who seek abortions or assist anyone seeking them, after a fetal heartbeat is detected.
