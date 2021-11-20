ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans vs. Titans Week 11 odds, prediction, pick and more:

By Ezra Bernstein
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 play. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Texans-Titans prediction and pick. There isn’t much to say about this Texans team. They are undeniably one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, a team that...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran WR Golden Tate Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

Golden Tate has finally found a new home. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Tennessee Titans are signing Tate to their practice squad. Tate, a former second-round pick, spent the 2020 season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Just a few weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans brought future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson aboard to try to fill the gap left by Derrick Henry. On Tuesday, the organization brought the failed experiment to an end and parted ways with the 15-year NFL veteran. As one of...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Announce Tough News On WR Julio Jones

The Titans have placed Jones on the injured reserve. The all-time great is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games. Jones, when healthy, has made a significant impact for the Titans this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 336 yards in six games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Have Made An Official Decision On Derrick Henry

Earlier today Mike Vrabel had to be the bearer of bad news and inform everyone that Titans star running back Derrick Henry would require foot surgery. Today, the team made the announcement that fans also didn’t want to hear. On Monday, the Titans officially placed the two-time NFL rushing champion...
NFL
FanSided

Adrian Peterson might have just played in his final NFL game

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was let go by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday after only appearing in three games this season. A few weeks ago, we saw the return of former Minnesota Vikings running back, Adrian Peterson, to the NFL after he was signed by the Tennesse Titans.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Derrick Henry News

Believe it or not, there’s a growing belief Derrick Henry could return for the Tennessee Titans before the regular season comes to an end. Henry suffered a broken foot during the Titans’ 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He underwent surgery to repair it. It was previously reported the Titans’ bulldozing running back would miss the rest of the season.
NFL
CBS Boston

Titans Release Adrian Peterson Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not be facing Adrian Peterson on Sunday afternoon. The veteran running back was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, ending his brief tenure with the team. Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson and sign WR Golden Tate + additional roster moves 13 Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/MNgusJHneN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2021 Peterson, 36, had signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. The future Hall of Famer rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games for Tennessee. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries in Tennessee’s loss to Houston on Sunday. The Titans now have D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the running back depth chart. Of that group, Foreman has the most rushing yards this season with 84 on 23 carries. McNichols has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Hilliard has 35 yards on seven carries.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry injury timing a blessing in disguise for Titans

The NFL season outlook for the Tennessee Titans became far more bleak when news surfaced that star running back Derrick Henry suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during his team’s Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans have managed to go 2-0 without Henry in the lineup-...
NFL
Yardbarker

Titans Giving A Veteran WR Another Shot In The NFL

The Tennessee Titans made a surprising move Tuesday to waive Adrian Peterson. It ended the short run for the veteran running back in town after he came in as a replacement for Derrick Henry. But with the subtraction came another addition. The Titans are continuing to shuffle the roster and...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
67K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy