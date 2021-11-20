ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WisDOT reopens WIS 11 in Grant County after resurfacing

By Kyle Jones
By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. – Wisconsin State Highway 11 is back open in Grant County.

WisDOT announced Friday that the resurfacing of the road was complete.

Crews began work on the stretch of road between US 151 and Hazel Green earlier this year.

At the time, the pavement was cracking and deteriorating.

Workers milled the existing surface and replaced it with new asphaltic pavement.

Now, the road is ready to go.

