Blackmagic Desktop Video for Mac

I had a stack of hardwood slats I reclaimed from an old futon frame that I used to make the sawhorse legs. I used dowels and glue for the joints, and didn't alter the finish that was already on the wood. For the desktop I used a 2' by 6' finger-jointed pine board from the home improvement store and gave it a stain and poly finish. I glued a slightly smaller piece of 1/2 inch plywood to the underside to add strength. I made a cutout to fit my clamp-on sit-stand keyboard/monitor mount. The desktop isn't attached to the legs, so its easy to move. I plan to replace the plywood shelves with pine boards that match the desktop. I'm very happy with the results, it's a nice upgrade from the actual sawhorses and planks I had been using for a desk.

