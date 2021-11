Kent Hubbard lays down the first layer of hot water as step one of building the ice at the Valley Event Center for the 2021-22 season. "People think we just bring in a fire hose and fill it up," laughed Hi-Line Youth Hockey president Del Hansen. Approximately 70 passes with hot water - hot water makes better ice - put down via a handheld hose, with a half hour between passes for freezing, creates one inch of ice. After 10 layers of hot water, the crew puts down three layers of paint, giving the ice its white cast. After the logos and lines have been laid down and covered with several layers of ice, the Zamboni is brought in to continue building the ice. The ice at the Valley Event Center at the end of the process sits at 1 3/4 inches thick. The whole process, from step one above, to paint to finish to first skates on the ice normally takes 10-12 days and a minimum of seven volunteers. Glasgow stands unique in Montana as one of the only privately owned hockey rinks with 501(c)3 status. The whole operation depends on, and is rightfully proud of, the volunteers who donate their time and resources each year.

VALLEY COUNTY, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO