Lions QB Tim Boyle ready to be Detroit's own 'TB12'

All signs point to Tim Boyle making his NFL starting debut on Sunday. The Detroit Lions reserve quarterback took first-team reps all week and will get the nod if Jared Goff, who is listed as doubtful, can’t answer the bell.

Detroit’s version of “TB12″ is ready for the challenge.

Boyle wears No. 12 in honor of the great Tom Brady, the original and greatest TB12. Obviously there is a massive difference between the two, and Boyle knows that. He explained the genesis of his own TB12 during his press conference on Friday.

“I’ve always loved 12. Being a Tom Brady fan growing up, having the same initials, the TB12, not that I’m ever comparing myself to Tom Brady,” Boyle said. “I’ve always loved 12 being a Tom Brady fan in New England being from Connecticut, and then obviously going to Green Bay and being around 12 (Aaron Rodgers). It’s just a good quarterback number.”

Boyle isn’t ready to go full TB12, however. When asked if he could handle Brady’s legendarily strict diet, Boyle demurred,

“Oh yeah, I couldn’t do it. I’m not there. It takes a lot of discipline.”