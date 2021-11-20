ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions QB Tim Boyle ready to be Detroit's own 'TB12'

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3TCC_0d2kPWn600

All signs point to Tim Boyle making his NFL starting debut on Sunday. The Detroit Lions reserve quarterback took first-team reps all week and will get the nod if Jared Goff, who is listed as doubtful, can’t answer the bell.

Detroit’s version of “TB12″ is ready for the challenge.

Boyle wears No. 12 in honor of the great Tom Brady, the original and greatest TB12. Obviously there is a massive difference between the two, and Boyle knows that. He explained the genesis of his own TB12 during his press conference on Friday.

“I’ve always loved 12. Being a Tom Brady fan growing up, having the same initials, the TB12, not that I’m ever comparing myself to Tom Brady,” Boyle said. “I’ve always loved 12 being a Tom Brady fan in New England being from Connecticut, and then obviously going to Green Bay and being around 12 (Aaron Rodgers). It’s just a good quarterback number.”

Boyle isn’t ready to go full TB12, however. When asked if he could handle Brady’s legendarily strict diet, Boyle demurred,

“Oh yeah, I couldn’t do it. I’m not there. It takes a lot of discipline.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Aaron Rodgers
TMZ.com

Jason Garrett Says Tom Brady Is 'The Best That's Ever Walked'

Jason Garrett just unloaded the highest compliment possible on Tom Brady ... saying the Bucs quarterback is the best football player "that's ever walked." The Giants offensive coordinator laid down the praise for the Tampa Bay superstar at his weekly press conference Thursday ... just three days before NY plays TB12 in Florida.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make decision on starting QB for Thanksgiving Day game

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are planning to start QB Jared Goff on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears, barring any setback overnight. This does not come as much of a surprise as Dan Campbell has made it clear that Goff will start if he is able to and he was only listed as ‘questionable’ on today’s injury report.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Detroit#American Football#The Detroit Lions Reserve
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady doesn’t run the ball very often, but the 44-year-old quarterback showed off his speed (as much as he can, anyway) on Monday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback had a run for a first down against the New York Giants during Monday’s win. Brady was very pleased...
NFL
People

Tom Brady Says Thanksgiving Is the One Meal When He Says 'Screw It' to His Infamous Diet

Tom Brady is famous for his restrictive diet, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, the NFL star says all his rules go out the window. Brady, 44, revealed on Monday's episode his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that he eats whatever he wants on Thanksgiving Day. During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Brady said he is "just like everyone else" when he sits down for a Thanksgiving meal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy