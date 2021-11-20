ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More Protests Expected After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty On All Counts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore protests are expected Saturday in...

Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Cbs2
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore County Cop Robert Vicosa, 2 Daughters & Accomplice Confirmed Dead In Murder-Suicide

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) —  A manhunt, that lasted for days through multiple states, ended in tragedy in Western Maryland Thursday. Maryland State Police confirmed Robert Vicosa was found dead along with his two children and his alleged accomplice, Sgt. Tia Bynum in what they say was a murder-suicide. Police say Bynum was found in the driver seat of a car-jacked Ford Edge. Vicosa was in the backseat with his two daughters, Aaminah and Giana.  As police were closing in, the SUV crashed into a fence in Smithsburg and crisis negotiators soon moved in. After multiple verbal commands yielded no response, police utilized...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Estranged Wife of Former Baltimore County Cop Claims Pennsylvania Police Stopped Protective Order; Vicosa’s Mother Says Her Son ‘Snapped’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The mother of two young girls allegedly killed by their father—former Baltimore County Police officer Robert Vicosa—filed a complaint against the police chief in York, Pennsylvania. She claims the chief stopped enforcement of a protective order she filed against her estranged husband after he brutally assaulted her and fled with the kids. Police are also investigating whether there was a delay of almost 24 hours between her assault complaint and police arriving at her home to investigate. The chief has yet to respond to the allegations, but the district attorney there did. He has referred them to the Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Cop Charged After Body Of Hit-And-Run Victim Found In The Back Of His Car

A police officer from New Jersey is facing multiple charges for allegedly hitting a killing a pedestrian who was walking along the shoulder of a highway. Louis Santiago, 25, was driving on the Garden State Parkway when he veered onto the shoulder, striking 29-year-old Damian Dymka. Authorities said that Santiago and 25-year-old Albert Guzman, who was a passenger in the car, didn't call 911 or attempt to render aid to Dymka. Instead, Santiago put the victim's body in his backseat and drove to his house.
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
CBS New York

Man Attacked With Metal Pipe On Way To Work In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man on his way to work was attacked with a metal pipe during a violent robbery earlier this month in Queens, police said Tuesday. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, surveillance video shows a man in a black hat holding what appears to be a metal pipe and threatening a 65-year-old man in a striped hoodie. Police said the suspect demanded the victim’s wallet. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly hit him over the head with the pipe. (Credit: NYPD) It happened on Nov. 11 around 6:30 a.m. at 142nd Street between 106th and 107th avenues. “I look, and I...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

VIDEO: Police seek suspects in string of violent street robberies in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Police in Plainfield, New Jersey are asking for the public's help finding two suspects linked to a string of violent street robberies that have occurred over the last several weeks. In footage released by the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Plainfield Police Department, men can be...
PLAINFIELD, NJ

