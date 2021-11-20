ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Chronic Wasting stations open for deer season this year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources uses the stations to monitor CWD in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties.

The Illinois Firearm Deer Season opened Friday and runs through Sunday, then continues Dec. 2-5.

The stations were not open last year because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

Hunters may find a list of station locations on the IDNR website. This year there’s a Carroll County station at Mississippi Palisades State Park. Hunters in Kane County must take deer to an adjacent county.

Hunters in CWD counties must report deer they take by 8 p.m. the same day at one of the stations. Those in all other counties must report their harvests the same day by 10 p.m. by phone or on IDNR’s online check-in system.

Any hunter who harvests a deer may have it checked for CWD by taking it to a participating taxidermist or meat processor or leaving deer heads at designated drop-off sites, which are also listed online.

Comments / 1

Related
Indiana Gazette

Firearms deer season opens Saturday

Opening Saturday, the report of rifle shots is becoming common in the area. Sighting in a rifle or checking the zero of one is common practice in preparation for the opener. While I once checked my rifle’s accuracy prior to each season, the investment of a quality mount, rings and scope has proven worthwhile as the crosshairs have remained true after 25-plus years of abuse in the timber.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#Ap#Idnr#Cwd
kchi.com

November Firearm Deer Season Opening Weekend Numbers

Missouri Deer Hunters took more than 94,000 deer in the opening weekend of the November Firearm Deer Season. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the season opened Saturday morning and the total as of Monday morning was 94,250. That includes 56922 antlered bucks, 7502 button bucks, and 29826 does. In...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
APG of Wisconsin

Deer hunt gun season opener expected to be good

With more deer on the landscape than last year and a favorable weather forecast with the possibility of some snow on the ground, the nine-day gun season opener this weekend is predicted to be a good one for deer hunters in the Sawyer County area. It is “setting up to...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
INFORUM

Letter: Deer hunters must take caution to prevent chronic wasting disease

With deer season in full swing, every hunter should ensure that they move carcasses properly. Improper carcass movement is the top risk for the accidental spread of chronic wasting disease. While relatively uncommon in deer, CWD can be found in nerve and brain tissue. If moving a deer carcass, be...
ANIMALS
KHQ Right Now

Mule deer buck euthanized in Baker tests positive for chronic wasting disease

BAKER, Mont. - A mule deer buck that was euthanized in Baker city limits in Hunting District 705 has been found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD). Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials euthanized the deer on Oct. 27 after residents reported it was acting lethargic and visibly emaciated and had droopy ears, which are symptoms of the disease.
BAKER, MT
Inside Nova

Wildlife officials seek hunters' help in deer chronic wasting disease efforts

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking for help from hunters in the agency's chronic wasting disease surveillance efforts. Each deer hunting season, DWR works closely with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and prevalence trends in deer populations. On Saturday, any...
SHENANDOAH, VA
radionwtn.com

TWRA Announces Chronic Wasting Disease Sampling Locations

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be at various deer processing locations on November 20, 2021, the opening day of the statewide gun season. Crews will be conducting CWD sampling and the TWRA asks that successful hunters, who wish to participate, stop by one of the listed locations. Region 1...
SCIENCE
Independent Herald

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread in Tennessee deer

NASHVILLE — Gibson and McNairy County are now positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) after confirmation through multiple tests from hunter harvested deer. These results change the CWD status of both counties from high-risk to positive and makes Carroll County high-risk because of the proximity to the new positive deer. As a result, carcass transport, feeding, and mineral placement regulations are immediately enacted. For more information visit CWDinTennessee.com.
TENNESSEE STATE
Post Register

First confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho deer

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game reported the first confirmed cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in deer in the state. Two mule deer bucks in Idaho County tested positive for CWD. The disease has existed in the west for over 40 years, but this is the first time it's been identified in Idaho.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Observer

Opening Day of deer season has finally arrived

One of the most anticipated dates on the outdoors minded calendar has finally arrived: Opening Day of deer season. Stick & String/cable hunters have been chasing NYS’ favorite big game animal since October, and firearms season has finally arrived. NYS Deer management assures us that there should be plenty of opportunity to tag a healthy whitetail deer this year, but as always Mother Nature will play a role in that decision. There has been no shortage of rainfall and wind during the past two months and it looks like Opening Day will be less than ideal at least weather-wise.
DUNKIRK, NY
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Fish and Game Preparing Emergency Hunts to Widen Test of Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho Deer

Have you heard yet that there were two Idaho mule deer were found dead and then after examination it turns out they have zombie deer disease?! Ok, well that is kind of the nickname for it, either way I am not cool with any animal having zombie anything. The real and official name is Chronic Wasting Disease. Clearly not a good thing. These are the first confirmed positive tests for Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game, "Two mule deer bucks harvested during October in the Slate Creek drainage near Lucile in Idaho County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Under Fish and Game’s CWD strategic plan, both hunters have been notified that their bucks tested positive."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho creates chronic wasting disease management zone

LUCILE, Idaho — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has designated a chronic wasting disease management zone in north-central Idaho, allowing hunts to kill up to 1,000 deer to determine the extent of the disease. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the decision Monday allows Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever...
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy