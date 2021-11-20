ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver Injured When Delivery Truck Crashes on Maine Turnpike

By Mark Shaw
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maine State Police say a large box truck full of packages crashed in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Portland early Saturday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash around 5:20...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

