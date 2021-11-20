ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Pilot killed, 2 others injured in ‘mishap’ at Laughlin Air Force base

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Caldwell
 5 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – One pilot was killed and two others injured during a “mishap involving two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft” at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas on Friday, according to a news release.

Specific details of the incident were not disclosed, though officials had previously said the accident “took place on the runway.”

DPS: Wrong-way driver crashed head-on with Andrews ISD bus, no students among 2 dead

According to officials at Laughlin, one of the injured pilots was transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio where they were treated and released.

The other injured pilot was evacuated to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio and is in critical condition.

“Losing teammates is unbelievably painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences,” said Col. Craig Prather, commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing , in a statement included with the release. “Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families.”

The Air Force is not releasing the names of the pilots at this time.

The 47th Flying Training Wing at Laughlin Air Force Base specializes in “undergraduate pilot training” for the Air Force and Air National Guard, according to the Laughlin Air Force Base. The base is located near Del Rio, Texas.

An investigation is ongoing.

