Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEVI, Finland (AP) — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating...

www.timesdaily.com

Derrick

Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mitchell Marsh and David Warner smashed half centuries as Australia won its first cricket T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. New Zealand lost the all-important toss and scored 172-4. Skipper Kane Williamson, dropped on 21,...
WTNH.com

Slovakian skier Vlhova beats Shiffrin for 2nd time in 2 days

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Petra Vlhova got the better of Mikaela Shiffrin for the second time in two days Sunday, winning another women’s World Cup slalom in Finnish Lapland. The overall World Cup champion from Slovakia was .18 ahead after the first run and ultimately beat her American rival by .47 of a second.
olympics.com

Petra Vlhova storms to fourth Levi slalom victory

Petra Vlhova was in scintillating form as she claimed the first Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom of the new season in Levi, Finland on Saturday (20 November). The reigning World Cup overall champion led old rival Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.11s after the first run. The double Olympic gold medallist put...
kfgo.com

Alpine skiing-Triumphant Vlhova beats Shiffrin again

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova beat U.S. rival Mikaela Shiffrin into second place in a World Cup women’s slalom for the second time in two days in Finland on Sunday. The reigning overall World Cup champion won the opening slalom of the season with the fastest time in both runs...
Mikaela Shiffrin
Levi
thesportsexaminer.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Jackson and Bowe post World Cup skating wins again; Peterson wins U.S. women’s curling Trials; Vlhova beats Shiffrin twice in Levi

Headline results of noteworthy competitions around the world/updated/:. ● Alpine Skiing ● Two FIS Alpine World Cup slaloms for women were held in the north Finnish town of Levi on Saturday and Sunday, with the race offering a reindeer as a “prize” for the winner. Actually, the winner gets to name a reindeer, but it’s a pretty good promotional gimmick nonetheless.
AFP

New-look European golf tour to host first tournament in Japan

The new-look European Tour will make its first foray into the lucrative Japan golf market in 2022 after adding the ISPS Handa Championship to next year's recently announced schedule. The rebranded DP World Tour will make Japan the 51st country it has visited -- with the tournament to be staged at Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, north of Tokyo, from April 21-24. "The DP World Tour is a global tour and, as a result, we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground," said Keith Pelley, European Tour CEO in a statement released late on Tuesday. "Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour and our first visit to Japan in April further underlines that," he added.
AFP

Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open - Tiley

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won't want to risk missing out on winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, tournament chief Craig Tiley predicted Thursday as a bumper series of lead-up events was announced. Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-breaking 21st Slam crown, has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated.
KESQ

Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of World Cup slalom in Levi

LEVI, FINLAND (AP) — Petra Vlhova has built a slim lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the opening run of the first women’s World Cup slalom of the season. The Slovakian overall champion finished .11 of a second ahead of the American as the pair seemed set to continue their dominance in the event. No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the traditional season-opening slalom since then overall champion Tina Maze triumphed in 2014. Shiffrin will match a 32-year-old record for most World Cup victories in a single discipline if she wins the race to raise her career tally of slalom wins to 46.
abc17news.com

Vlhova leads Shiffrin in 1st run of World Cup slalom in Levi

