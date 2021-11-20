Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season

The new-look European Tour will make its first foray into the lucrative Japan golf market in 2022 after adding the ISPS Handa Championship to next year's recently announced schedule. The rebranded DP World Tour will make Japan the 51st country it has visited -- with the tournament to be staged at Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, north of Tokyo, from April 21-24. "The DP World Tour is a global tour and, as a result, we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground," said Keith Pelley, European Tour CEO in a statement released late on Tuesday. "Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour and our first visit to Japan in April further underlines that," he added.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO