A Thursday night showdown is on the slate in the first round of the playoffs as the Katy Tompkins Falcons face off against the Tigers of Fort Bend Travis. The Tigers run a balanced offense (173 yards passing, 158 yards rushing per game), and the defense has posted three shutouts this season. In those three shutouts, the Tigers have outscored those three opponents 132-0.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO