Learning how to swim is an invaluable life lesson every adult should know, and which every child should be taught. Whether at the neighborhood swimming pool, a private venue, or a trip out on a boat, everyone will experience time near a body of water at some point in their lives. And with that experience comes the risk of entering the water in some way or another. It takes the average adult less than 40 seconds to drown. For a child, the time is cut in half, taking a mere 20 seconds to lose your little one to a tragic accident. If you are a parent, now is the time to start thinking about teaching your child how to swim, or perhaps consider swim lessons offered at your local health club or through your child’s school.

